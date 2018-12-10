English
 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma-Ginni Wedding: Venue For Mehendi Is All Decked Up; Special Arrangements Made For Guests

Kapil Sharma-Ginni Wedding: Venue For Mehendi Is All Decked Up; Special Arrangements Made For Guests

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kapil Sharma Ginni Wedding: Kapil - Ginni celebrates their Mehendi ceremony | FilmiBeat

    Kapil Sharma is all set to get married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12. Apparently, there will be two weddings - on December 12, they will be getting married following Hindu ritual, while on December 13, the wedding will be according to Sikh ritual. The actor-comedian has arrived in Amritsar, Punjab for the nuptials, which will start with a Mata Ki Chowki at his sister's residence today (December 10). In the meantime, Kapil's fans decided to celebrate their favourite star's wedding by distributing essential goodies to elderly homes and cancer patients' organisations.

    As per reports, Ginni's Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will be held tomorrow (December 11). Read on to know more about Kapil & Ginni's wedding!

    Ginni’s Mehendi

    A few reports suggest that the Mehendi ceremony was held at Ginni's house on Sunday (December 9) in a grand manner at evening 6 pm. Ginni, who was in a 'dhoti suit' got Kapil's name written on her hands. Make-up artist Shikha Mohan gave a different look to Ginni.

    Kapil Got His Sherwani Stitched From Jaipur!

    Kapil's brother Ashok revealed that Kapil had got his sherwani for the mehendi ceremony ready from Jaipur's Hemant Studio. A picture in which Kapil's mother and his relatives are seen posing with mehendi is going viral on social media.

    Mehendi Venue Looks Vibrant

    A few pictures from Kapil and Ginni's mehendi ceremony decorations are going viral on social media. The venue looks vibrant and grand with colourful flowers, threads and curtain decorations.

    Special Arrangements For The Guests

    Apparently, many big hotels in Jalander like Hotel Ramada, Hotel Maya and Hotel Imperia Suites are packed. The bookings were done by Ginni's family members. Special arrangements for the guests have been made. Tight security has been arranged at Club Cabana.

    Kapil Wedding To Be LIVE Streamed

    Kapil Sharma's wedding will be streamed LIVE on YouTube, so that their fans can also watch the wedding. Recently, Chandan and Kapil's team were seen promoting the same on Kapil Sharma K9 Production's YouTube Channel.

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Most Read: From Kapil Sharma To Ishqbaaz Actor Kunal Jaisingh - Actors Who Are Getting Married Soon!

    Read more about: kapil sharma ginni chatrath
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue