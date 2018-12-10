 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma-Ginni Wedding: Venue For Mehendi Is All Decked Up; Special Arrangements Made For Guests

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- UK Court Orders Vijay Mallya's Extradition; CBI Welcomes Decision
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- PUBG Mobile — Watch The New Live-Action Trailer
- Tata Nexon Crash Test Global NCAP — Five Stars And Officially Becomes The Safest Car In India!
- SBI, HDFC Bank Loans To Get Costlier As Lenders Increase MCLR
- Sara Ali Khan Has Inspired Us To Keep It Casual-glam For The Next Party
- To Gorkhey — A Homestay Trek In The Himalayas
- These Unseen Pics From 'NickYanka's Weddings Scream Love!
Kapil Sharma is all set to get married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12. Apparently, there will be two weddings - on December 12, they will be getting married following Hindu ritual, while on December 13, the wedding will be according to Sikh ritual. The actor-comedian has arrived in Amritsar, Punjab for the nuptials, which will start with a Mata Ki Chowki at his sister's residence today (December 10). In the meantime, Kapil's fans decided to celebrate their favourite star's wedding by distributing essential goodies to elderly homes and cancer patients' organisations.
As per reports, Ginni's Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies will be held tomorrow (December 11). Read on to know more about Kapil & Ginni's wedding!
Ginni’s Mehendi
A few reports suggest that the Mehendi ceremony was held at Ginni's house on Sunday (December 9) in a grand manner at evening 6 pm. Ginni, who was in a 'dhoti suit' got Kapil's name written on her hands. Make-up artist Shikha Mohan gave a different look to Ginni.
Kapil Got His Sherwani Stitched From Jaipur!
Kapil's brother Ashok revealed that Kapil had got his sherwani for the mehendi ceremony ready from Jaipur's Hemant Studio. A picture in which Kapil's mother and his relatives are seen posing with mehendi is going viral on social media.
Mehendi Venue Looks Vibrant
A few pictures from Kapil and Ginni's mehendi ceremony decorations are going viral on social media. The venue looks vibrant and grand with colourful flowers, threads and curtain decorations.
Special Arrangements For The Guests
Apparently, many big hotels in Jalander like Hotel Ramada, Hotel Maya and Hotel Imperia Suites are packed. The bookings were done by Ginni's family members. Special arrangements for the guests have been made. Tight security has been arranged at Club Cabana.
Kapil Wedding To Be LIVE Streamed
Kapil Sharma's wedding will be streamed LIVE on YouTube, so that their fans can also watch the wedding. Recently, Chandan and Kapil's team were seen promoting the same on Kapil Sharma K9 Production's YouTube Channel.
(Images Source: Instagram)
Most Read: From Kapil Sharma To Ishqbaaz Actor Kunal Jaisingh - Actors Who Are Getting Married Soon!