 »   »   »  FIRST PICS From Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath’s Mata Ka Jagran; Krushna, Sudesh & Others Attend!

It's time for yet another big wedding in television industry. The comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to tie the knot to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12. It is being said that the couple will have two wedding - they will be following Sikh and Hindu rituals! Fans are super excited about his wedding, and recently, they distributing essential goodies to elderly homes and cancer patients' organisations. Kapil had made special arrangement for guests and the venue has tight security.
The comedian and his friends have arrived at the venue. Mata Ki Chowki was held yesterday, (December 10). It was said that Richa Sharma would be performing at the 'Jagran'. Check out a few pictures that are doing the rounds on social media.
Venue All Decked Up!
Kapil and Ginni's fans clubs on Twitter shared a few pictures and videos from Mata Ka Jagara/Chowki. The venue looked colourful and vibrant. Fans shared the decorations pictures.
Kapil At Mata Ka Jagran; Sudesh & Krushna Spotted
Also, Kapil's friends, Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek were spotted at the venue. In another video, guests were seen dancing to a Punjabi song. Kaneet Fan club shared a video in which Kapil was spotted (although it was not clear picture).
Rajiv Thakur
Rajiv Thakur shared a picture and wrote, "Ready for first celebration with #matakichowki #kapilkishadi #KapilwedsGinni with @TheRichaSharma @1mastersaleem @KapilSharmaK9."
Krushna Writes...
Krushna shared a picture snapped with Kapil and his friends, and wrote, "All night fun on kapil ki shaadi in Amritsar. Aaj sab jaag rahe hain as jagran hai. Jai mata di." - (sic)
Krushna With His Team
Earlier, Krushna had shared a picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "All on our way to Amritsar for Kapils wedding excited n full of energy. Yeahhhhhh choleee bhatureee tikiii ah ha food in Amritsar n fun with the team." - (sic)
Sumona With Her Friends!
Sumona had also shared a picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Woohoo... n the next big fat indian wedding starts. Amritsar, Punjab." - (sic) Singer Richa Sharma also shared a few pictures as she was all set to leave for Amritsar!
(Images Source: Twitter)
