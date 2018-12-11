 »   »   »  FIRST PICS From Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath’s Mata Ka Jagran; Krushna, Sudesh & Others Attend!

Venue All Decked Up!

Kapil and Ginni's fans clubs on Twitter shared a few pictures and videos from Mata Ka Jagara/Chowki. The venue looked colourful and vibrant. Fans shared the decorations pictures.

Kapil At Mata Ka Jagran; Sudesh & Krushna Spotted

Also, Kapil's friends, Sudesh Lehri and Krushna Abhishek were spotted at the venue. In another video, guests were seen dancing to a Punjabi song. Kaneet Fan club shared a video in which Kapil was spotted (although it was not clear picture).

Rajiv Thakur

Rajiv Thakur shared a picture and wrote, "Ready for first celebration with #matakichowki #kapilkishadi #KapilwedsGinni with @TheRichaSharma @1mastersaleem @KapilSharmaK9."

Krushna Writes...

Krushna shared a picture snapped with Kapil and his friends, and wrote, "All night fun on kapil ki shaadi in Amritsar. Aaj sab jaag rahe hain as jagran hai. Jai mata di." - (sic)

Krushna With His Team

Earlier, Krushna had shared a picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "All on our way to Amritsar for Kapils wedding excited n full of energy. Yeahhhhhh choleee bhatureee tikiii ah ha food in Amritsar n fun with the team." - (sic)

Sumona With Her Friends!

Sumona had also shared a picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Woohoo... n the next big fat indian wedding starts. Amritsar, Punjab." - (sic) Singer Richa Sharma also shared a few pictures as she was all set to leave for Amritsar!