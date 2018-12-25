English
Kapil-Ginni Reception: Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon And Others Grace The Occasion

By
    Comedy and television star Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath's wedding reception is being held today, December 24th, 2018, at Mumbai's JW Marriott, and many Bollywood celebrities are in attendance. Making an appearance at this star-studded reception are Rekha, Kriti Sanon, Boney Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and many more. More updates following!

    Elegant Women Rekha And Kriti Sanon

    The classy veteran actor Rekha arrived at Kapil Sharma and Ginni chatrath's reception looking elegant as ever. She wore a stunning black and orange silk saree. Rekha posed with Bareilly Ki Barfi actress Kriti Sanon. Kriti looked gorgeous in a lavender gown with silver embellishments. The two ladies looked ravishing!

    Raveena Looks Beauitful In Lavendar

    Another celeb who wore lavender to the occasion was actress Raveena Tandon. Raveena looked beautiful in a lavender sheer saree with silver work. She had done her hair up in a sleek bun.

    Angelic In White

    Actress Ameesha Patel looked like an angel in a white off-shoulder floor length anarkali gown. The dress had golden detailing and sheer waist and sleeves.

    Boney Kapoor Graces The Occasion

    Producer Boney Kapoor also attended the reception of Kapil and Ginni. He wore a blue ethnic print shirt with a navy blue vest coat over it.

    Urvashi Stuns In Blue Ensemble

    Actress Urvashi Rautela graced the occasion of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's reception today. She posed for the cameras in a navy blue ensemble which looked like an indo-western fusion outfit.

    Vatsal Seth & Ishita Dutta Atten Kapil-Ginni Reception

    ‘Kaun Hai' actors Vatsal Seth and his wife Ishita Dutta graced the occasion of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's reception today. Ishita looked pretty in a green lehenga with a yellow sheer dupatta. Vatsal looked dapper in a navy blue suit.

    Divya Dutta Looks Classy!

    Actress Divya Dutta posed for photographers at Kapil and Ginni's reception looking classy in a white and gold saree. She sparkled for the cameras

    Shreyas Talpade With Wife Deepti

    Golmaal star Shreyas Talpade and his wife Deepti Talpade pose for the cameras on Kapil and Ginni's reception red carpet. Deepti is wearing a lovely pink sheer saree whereas Shreyas is looking handsome in navy blue tuxedo with a black bow-tie.

    The Gorgeous Warina Hussain

    Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain looked stunning in a black strapless dress with a velvet top, and it had silver embellishments on the bottom.

    Producer Subhash Ghai Attends The Reception

    Producer - director Subhash Ghai attended Kapil and Ginni's reception today. He wore a black suit with a red and blue striped scarf in place of a tie.

    Pretty In Pink

    Actress Richa Chadda attended the reception of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatarth. She wore a baby pink gown with frill detailing.

    Jimmy Shergill Attends Kapil-Ginni Reception

    Actor Jimmy Shergill attended Kapil and Ginni's reception in a dark grey suit. He looked dapper as he posed for the cameras.

