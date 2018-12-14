 »   »   »  NEW PICS! Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath Wedding: Hina Khan, Sunil Grover & Others Wish Newlyweds!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Comedian Kapil Sharma got married to his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath yesterday (December 12) in Jalandhar. The pre-wedding ceremonies began a couple of days back with Ginni's 'Chooda' ceremony, mehendi and Mata Ka Jagran. The couple also danced their heart out at the sangeet night (Jaago). Kapil was seen doing bhangra, while his mother too, was seen happy and dancing her heart out at Mata Ka Jagran. The videos went viral on social media.
Kapil shared a picture of their wedding, in which Kapil looked handsome in a green sherwani and had a sword in his hand and donned an off-white pagdi, while Ginni looked beautiful in a red lehenga with a heavy embroidered blouse. The wedding was attended by his family and friends - Rajiv Thakur, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakraborty, Bharti Singh and others. The celebrities took to social media to wish the newlyweds. Also check out wedding pictures of Ginni & Kapil!
Sunil Grover
"Wishing @KapilSharmaK9 and @ChatrathGinni a happy married life. May God give you happiness and togetherness always. Best wishes 💐" - (sic)
Hina Khan
Hina commented on Kapil's wedding picture, "God Bless you both.. all the very best for this new journey.. best wishes.. cheers and congratulations to both of you❤️." - (sic)
RJ Alok
"Lakh Lakh Vadhaiyaan @KapilSharmaK9 Bhai and @ChatrathGinni Bhabhi ! Stay blessed and congratulations for the new journey !! 👏⭐🙌🤗 #RjAlok." - (sic)
Gurpreet Kaur Chadha
"Heartiest Congratulations to the newly wedded couple @KapilSharmaK9 May Babaji Bless you always. #KapilWedsGinni #KapilGinniWeddingDay." - (sic)
Richa Sharma
"Congratulations to you both @KapilSharmaK9 bhai and @ChatrathGinni bhabhi may god bless you both with all the happiness of this world...wishing you both a very happyyy married life😘😘🤗🤗🤗 🎉 🎊 #KapilWedsGinni #KapilGinniKiShaadi." - (sic)
Roshni, Sweety, Jassie Gill & Guru Randhawa
Roshni Waliaa: Congratulations. - (sic)
Sweety Walia: Congratulations super happy for both of you. - (sic)
Guru Randhawa: Congrats Paji 🙏 Waheguru bless u both always. - (sic)
Jassie Gill: Bhaji Mubarkan Bhut bhut. - (sic)
Bharti Singh
Bharti shared the wedding picture and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations @kapilsharma and @ginnichatrath! Wishing you loads of happiness always! 💕💕
Welcome to the family @ginnichatrath, thank you for being our best friend and the loveliest Bhabhi! 🤗
#weddingdiaries #mereyaarkishaadi #kapilkishaadi #KapilAndGinniForever." - (sic)
Arti Singh
Arti Singh shared a picture snapped with Kapil and wrote, "He never looked this handsome ever .. dulhe raja @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath wish u both a very very happy married life . God bless u both .." - (sic)
Neha Kakkar
Neha Kakkar shared Kapil and Ginni's wedding picture and wrote, "What a beautiful couple.. Touchwood!! ♥️😇 Congratulations.. God bless you both @KapilSharmaK9 bhaiya & @ChatrathGinni bhabi 🤗😘" - (sic)
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a couple of pictures from the wedding and wrote, "Marriage is a romance in which the hero dies in the first chapter! अब से तुम्हरा श्मार ज़िन्दा शहीदों मे आएगा दोस्त|" - (sic)
Sudarsan Pattnaik
The sand artist from Odisha Sudarsan Pattnaik wished the couple by created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach. He wrote, "Congratulations to #KapilSharma & #GinniChatrath as they embark on their New Journey together. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha . #KapilWedsGinni." - (sic)
