 »   »   »  This Picture Of Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath From Their Wedding Is Going Viral; Here’s Why!

Comedian Kapil Sharma and his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12 as per Punjabi ritual. The next day, the couple got married as per Sikh ritual in Gurdwara. The couple's wedding was attended by Kapil's friends, Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarty, Sudesh Lehri, Rajiv Thakur and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Today, the couple is hosting a wedding reception at Amritsar. Kapil had shared pictures from both Punjabi and Sikh weddings.

Although all the pictures were beautiful and loved by his fans, one of the pictures from Kapil's Punjabi wedding is going viral on social media.

The above picture, which is going viral on social media was shared by wedding planner Kanika Kumria on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Kapil is seen posing in the signature pose. He is seen making his famous 'baba ji ka thullu' pose, while his wife Ginni is seen smiling and pointing towards the comedian. The picture brings instant smile on fans' faces!

Kapil's fans loved the picture so much that they have been re-sharing it on social media. They also loved the jodi. One of the user wrote, "Kapil in action❤😂😂," while the other one wrote, "Baba ji ka thullu..... hahahahahaha 😁 😂." - (sic)

In the Punjabi wedding, Kapil sported a green sherwani with emerald neckpiece. He wore a cream turban and had a sword in his hand. While, at the Sikh wedding, Ginni was seen wearing a pink lehenga with a veil covering her face, while Kapil wore a white sherwani and a pink turban.

