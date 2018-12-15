 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath's Wedding Reception First Picture; It's Going To Be A Star-lit Affair!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandar. The wedding was lavish affair, which was attended by Kapil's family and friends from the industry. Some of the celebrities spotted at the wedding include Abhisek Krushna, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and others. The wedding is followed by a reception, which is being held tonight in Amritsar. Here, we have got the first pictures from Kapil Sharma and Ginni's wedding reception.
The reception is being held in Amritsar. The venue is beautifully and royally decorated with flowers, colourful lights. The bride and the groom have already arrived at the venue. Kapil is seen in purple coloured velvet bandhgala with gold embroidery, while Ginni looks beautiful in a traditional green-golden lehenga. Currently, Daler Mehndi is performing at the reception.
Guests Congratulate The Newly-wed
Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2108. Following the wedding, they held a reception last night in the Indian comedian's hometown Amritsar. Kapil an Ginni look beautiful together as guests get on the stage to congratulate the newly-wed.
Kapil Outfit Of The Day
Kapil Sharma was sapped the paparazzi just before the reception began. He was seen wearing a purple sherwani suit with golden sequence. Meanwhile, Ginni donned a green lehenga dress.
The Venue
In some of the pictures that were making rounds on the internet, it was seen that the venue was beautifully decorated with flowers and bright lights. The entrance of the venue displayed G and K initials, standing for Ginni and Kapil.
Forthcoming Reception
Kapil and Ginni's reception at Amritsar might not have witnessed many guests, but we believe his Mumbai reception will be graced by several celebrities. According to the latest reports, Kapil will be hosting a reception for his friends from the industry on December 20, 2018.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Kapil's reception.
(Image Source: Instagram)
