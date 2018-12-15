 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath's Wedding Reception First Picture; It's Going To Be A Star-lit Affair!

Guests Congratulate The Newly-wed

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2108. Following the wedding, they held a reception last night in the Indian comedian's hometown Amritsar. Kapil an Ginni look beautiful together as guests get on the stage to congratulate the newly-wed.

Kapil Outfit Of The Day

Kapil Sharma was sapped the paparazzi just before the reception began. He was seen wearing a purple sherwani suit with golden sequence. Meanwhile, Ginni donned a green lehenga dress.

The Venue

In some of the pictures that were making rounds on the internet, it was seen that the venue was beautifully decorated with flowers and bright lights. The entrance of the venue displayed G and K initials, standing for Ginni and Kapil.

Forthcoming Reception

Kapil and Ginni's reception at Amritsar might not have witnessed many guests, but we believe his Mumbai reception will be graced by several celebrities. According to the latest reports, Kapil will be hosting a reception for his friends from the industry on December 20, 2018.