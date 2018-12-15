English
 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath's Wedding Reception First Picture; It's Going To Be A Star-lit Affair!

Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath's Wedding Reception First Picture; It's Going To Be A Star-lit Affair!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandar. The wedding was lavish affair, which was attended by Kapil's family and friends from the industry. Some of the celebrities spotted at the wedding include Abhisek Krushna, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and others. The wedding is followed by a reception, which is being held tonight in Amritsar. Here, we have got the first pictures from Kapil Sharma and Ginni's wedding reception.

    The reception is being held in Amritsar. The venue is beautifully and royally decorated with flowers, colourful lights. The bride and the groom have already arrived at the venue. Kapil is seen in purple coloured velvet bandhgala with gold embroidery, while Ginni looks beautiful in a traditional green-golden lehenga. Currently, Daler Mehndi is performing at the reception.

    Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatraths Wedding Reception First Picture; Its Going To Be A Star-lit Affair!
    View this post on Instagram

    Mr and Mrs Sharma ji 💞 The newlywed @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath with @satindersartaaj paji #kapilsharma #kapilkishaadi #kapilginnikishaadi . . . . . . . . #kapil#kapilsharmashow#thekapilsharmashow #kapilsharmawedding #comedy#tkss #comedyvideos #mastersaleem #krushna #india#reality#realityshow #sumonachakravarti #love #smile #tkss2 #ginnichatrath #art#photooftheday#salmankhan#bharti#kapilwedsginni#ginni#ginnichatrath

    A post shared by The Kapil Sharma Show 2 (@kapilsharmashow2) on Dec 14, 2018 at 11:58am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Kaneet at stage 💟 . #KapilSharma #kapil #ginnichatrath #ginni #kapilkishadi #kapilkishaadi #kaneetwedding #kaneet #news #bollywood #bollywoodnews #punjabiwedding #punjabi

    A post shared by Kapil sharma show (@kapilfc) on Dec 14, 2018 at 11:21am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #kaneey reception in amritsar 💞 . #KapilSharma #kapil #ginnichatrath #ginni #kapilkishadi #kapilkishaadi #kaneetwedding #kaneet #news #bollywood #bollywoodnews #punjabiwedding #pujabi

    A post shared by Kapil sharma show (@kapilfc) on Dec 14, 2018 at 9:30am PST

    Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Kapil's reception.

    (Image Source: Instagram)

    Most Read: Raghu Ram & Natalie Di Luccio's White Wedding In Goa Is No Less Than A Fairy Tale! INSIDE PICS

    Read more about: kapil sharma ginni chatrath
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue