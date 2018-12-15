 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath's Wedding Reception First Picture; It's Going To Be A Star-lit Affair!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Indian comedian Kapil Sharma and longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath got married on December 12, 2018 in Jalandar. The wedding was lavish affair, which was attended by Kapil's family and friends from the industry. Some of the celebrities spotted at the wedding include Abhisek Krushna, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and others. The wedding is followed by a reception, which is being held tonight in Amritsar. Here, we have got the first pictures from Kapil Sharma and Ginni's wedding reception.
The reception is being held in Amritsar. The venue is beautifully and royally decorated with flowers, colourful lights. The bride and the groom have already arrived at the venue. Kapil is seen in purple coloured velvet bandhgala with gold embroidery, while Ginni looks beautiful in a traditional green-golden lehenga. Currently, Daler Mehndi is performing at the reception.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of Kapil's reception.
(Image Source: Instagram)
