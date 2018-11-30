 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath’s Wedding: Richa Sharma, Gurdas Maan & Daler Mehndi To Perform!

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to tie the knot on December 12, 2018, in Amritsar. It will be a grand Punjabi wedding. Apparently, the pre-wedding ceremonies will begin from December 10. Mata Ka Jagran will be held on December 10. According to DNA report, the stand-up comedian's good friend and singer, Richa Sharma will be performing at the Jagran. Master Saleem, who is known for his Punjabi devotional songs, will accompany Richa.

It is also being said that Ginni is huge fan of Gurdas Maan and the couple has go singer-actor to perform on the day of the wedding.

For reception, which is on December 14, Kapil has got his music idol Daler Mehndi. It is also being said that the couple will be hosting a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends at the end of December. The date has not been finalised yet.

Post wedding, Kapil will get busy with his new show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2. About the wedding preparation, Ginni had told the leading daily, "You are never prepared till the time you are sitting in the mandap! Shaadi preparations are on in full throttle, and more than Kapil and I, our families are excited. I will go for the traditional lehenga, while Kapil is yet to decide what he is going to wear."

Recently, both Ginni and Kapil revealed as to how they met and what made them fall in love with each other. Ginni had also revealed that it was she who fell in love with him and added that she used to take home-made food for him during college days.

