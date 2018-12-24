 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Mumbai Reception:Anil Kapoor, Anu Malik, Manoj Bajpayee & Others Arrive

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The king of comedy is hitting headlines for all good reasons. The actor comedian got married as per Punjabi ritual to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, in Jalandhar, Ginni's hometown. on December 13, the couple got married as per Sikh ritual in Gurdwara, in Amritsar. Kapil and Ginni also hosted a grand reception for their family and close friends in Amritsar. Among Kapil's friends - Chandan Prabhakar, Bharati Singh, Sumona Chakravorthy, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rajiv Thakur atteneded the wedding and reception. They were also present at the couple's pre-wedding celebration - Mata Ka Jagran.
Today, the couple is hosting another lavish reception party in Mumbai's high-end hotel.
The Venue
The venue is beautifully decked up with beautiful pink and white flowers and lights. There are also initials of Ginni and Kapil (GK) in between the flower decorations.
Anu Malik
The guests have started arriving. Anu Malik is the first guest to arrive. The Indian Idol judge was seen posing for the shutterbugs
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee looked dapper in grey coloured suit. The acto, who had been the guest of Kapil's show, was seen posing for the camera.
Kailash Kher
Indian singing sensation Kailash Kher attends Kapil Sharma's reception. He's one of the first guests to grace the couple's special day.
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor, who is celebrating his birthday today, was seen posing for the shutterbugs. The actor looked handsome in a black coloured suit and was in a jovial mood.