 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Mumbai Reception: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sohail Khan & Others Arrive

The Venue

The venue is beautifully decked up with beautiful pink and white flowers and lights. There are also initials of Ginni and Kapil (GK) in between the flower decorations.

Anu Malik

The guests have started arriving. The singers Anu Malik and Kailash Kher are the first guests to grace the couple's special day.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee looked dapper in grey coloured suit. The actor, who had been the guest of Kapil's show, was seen posing for the camera.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, who is celebrating his birthday today, was seen posing for the shutterbugs. The actor looked handsome in a black coloured suit and was in a jovial mood.

Sohail With Father Salim

Bollywood actor, Sohail Khan arrives with his father Salim Khan at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's reception. The actor looked super cool in white coloured attire. We wonder whether Salman Khan will be attending the reception.

Kartik Aaryan & Karan Johar

Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan along with film-maker Karan Johar posed for the cameras together. The duo looked dapper in black suits. It has to be recalled that Kapil was seen in previous season of Karan's chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Farah, Aparshakti & Sonu Sood

Bollywood actors and television show Kanpur Wale Khuranas' host Aparshakti Khurana, and Farah Khan pose for shutterbugs along with Sonu Sood.

Jeetendra, Dharmendra & Tushar Kapoor

Veteran actors Jeetendra and Dharmendra graced Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception. Tushar Kapoor joined his father Jeetendra.

Abbas-Mustan

The brothers Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla who are known for directing stylish suspense, action and romantic thrillers, graced the wedding reception. The duo had also attended Kapil's Amritsar wedding reception.

Johny Lever & Raju Srivastava

Popular comedians Johny Lever and Raju Srivastava arrived at Kapil and Ginni's Mumbai wedding reception.