 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Mumbai Reception: Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sohail Khan & Others Arrive

The king of comedy is hitting headlines for all good reasons. The actor comedian got married as per Punjabi ritual to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, in Jalandhar, Ginni's hometown. on December 13, the couple got married as per Sikh ritual in Gurdwara, in Amritsar. Kapil and Ginni also hosted a grand reception for their family and close friends in Amritsar. Among Kapil's friends - Chandan Prabhakar, Bharati Singh, Sumona Chakravorthy, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Rajiv Thakur atteneded the wedding and reception. They were also present at the couple's pre-wedding celebration - Mata Ka Jagran.
Today, the couple is hosting another lavish reception party in Mumbai's high-end hotel.
The Venue
The venue is beautifully decked up with beautiful pink and white flowers and lights. There are also initials of Ginni and Kapil (GK) in between the flower decorations.
Anu Malik
The guests have started arriving. The singers Anu Malik and Kailash Kher are the first guests to grace the couple's special day.
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee looked dapper in grey coloured suit. The actor, who had been the guest of Kapil's show, was seen posing for the camera.
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor, who is celebrating his birthday today, was seen posing for the shutterbugs. The actor looked handsome in a black coloured suit and was in a jovial mood.
Sohail With Father Salim
Bollywood actor, Sohail Khan arrives with his father Salim Khan to Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's reception. The actor looked super cool in white coloured attire. We wonder whether Salman Khan will be attending the reception.
Kartik Aaryan & Karan Johar
Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan along with film-maker Karan Johar looked dapper in black suits. It has to be recalled that Kapil was seen in previous season of Karan's chat show, Koffee With Karan.
Farah, Aparshakti & Sonu Sood
Television show Kanpur Wale Khuranas host Aparshakti Khurana and Farah Khan pose for shutterbugs along with actor Sonu Sood.
Jeetendra, Dharmendra & Tushar Kapoor
Veteran actors Jeetendra and Dharmendra graced Kapil and Ginni's wedding reception. Tushar Kapoor joined his father Jeetendra.
Abbas-Mustan
The brothers Abbas and Mustan Burmawalla who are known for directing stylish suspense, action and romantic thrillers, graced the wedding reception. The duo had also attended Kapil's Amritsar wedding reception.
Johny Lever & Raju Srivastava
Popular comedians Johny Lever and Raju Srivastava also graced the King of Comedy Kapil and Ginni's Mumbai wedding reception.