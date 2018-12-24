 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Mumbai Reception: Anil Kapoor, Anu Malik, Sohail Khan & Others Arrive

The Venue

The venue is beautifully decked up with beautiful pink and white flowers and lights. There are also initials of Ginni and Kapil (GK) in between the flower decorations.

Anu Malik

The guests have started arriving. Anu Malik is the first guest to arrive. The Indian Idol judge was seen posing for the shutterbugs

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee looked dapper in grey coloured suit. The actor, who had been the guest of Kapil's show, was seen posing for the camera.

Kailash Kher

Indian singing sensation Kailash Kher attends Kapil Sharma's reception. He's one of the first guests to grace the couple's special day.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor, who is celebrating his birthday today, was seen posing for the shutterbugs. The actor looked handsome in a black coloured suit and was in a jovial mood.

Sohail With Father Salim

Bollywood actor, Sohail Khan arrives with his father Salim Khan to Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's reception. The actor looked super cool in white coloured attire. We wonder whether Salman Khan will be attending the reception.