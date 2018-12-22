English
Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath’s Wedding Reception Date Revealed; Take A Look At The Invite!

By
    The King Of Comedy, Kapil Sharma got married to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12 as per Punjabi ritual at Jalandhar, Ginni's hometown. The Punjabi wedding was followed by another wedding in Amritsar - the actor got married as per Sikh ritual in Gurudwara on December 13. The newly-weds hosted a grand reception at Amritsar on December 14. Popular singers like Richa Sharma, Daler Mehendi and Gurdas Maan performed at Kapil's wedding ceremonies. The wedding was attended by Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Sumona Chakravarty, Bharti Singh and his best friend Rajiv Thakur.

    The actor will be hosting yet another reception on December 24, which will be attended by his friends from the industry and Bollywood biggies who have been guests on his show. Kapil's former colleague, Sunil Grover had also confirmed that he would be attending the reception.

    Kapil's reception card is doing the rounds on internet. The card looks simple yet classy. Their Mumbai reception venue is Mumbai's JW Marriot hotel - the same hotel where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their reception.

    On work front, Kapil will get busy after wedding. He will soon be making his comeback with The Kapil Sharma Show 2. The promo featuring Simmba actors Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and the director Rohit Shetty was released recently. Kapil's fans are super excited and eagerly waiting for the show to be aired on television.

