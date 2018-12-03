English
 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Wedding Celebrations Begin; Krushna Says He Will Dance At Kapil’s Wedding!

Kapil Sharma & Ginni Wedding Celebrations Begin; Krushna Says He Will Dance At Kapil’s Wedding!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to get married on December 12, 2018. Recently, both of them revealed about their love stories. The wedding ceremonies will begin with Mata Ka Jagaran on December 10. It is being said that the stand-up comedian's good friend and singer, Richa Sharma will be performing at the Jagran. Master Saleem, who is known for his Punjabi devotional songs, will accompany Richa. Gurudas Maan will be performing on the day of wedding, while Daler Mehndi will be performing at the reception on December 14.

    Well, the wedding celebrations have already begun at Ginni's house. Read on to know more!

    Ginni’s Family Organises Akhand Path Ceremony

    Apparently, Ginni Chatrath's family has hosted an Akhand Path to kick off the celebrations. The fans club has shared a few pictures of Ginni with her family members on social media.

    Ginni Looks Radiant In Purple Dress

    Akhand Path is a Sikh ritual. Before the wedding ceremonies begin, it is a ritual to continuous reading of the Siri Guru Granth Sahib. During the ritual, Ginni looked radiant in a purple-coloured dress.

    Wedding Celebrations Begin!

    Ginni was seen all in smiles and dancing with her family members. Ginnichatrath.lovers shared this picture and wrote, "Wedding celebrations at Ginni Di's house." - (sic)

    Krushna & Kapil Have Forgotten The Past

    It has to be recalled that Kapil and Krushna were not in good terms a few years ago. But recently, there have been reports that Krushna along with Bharti will be joining in Kapil's brand new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and Krushna met after about four years! In an interview to an entertainment portal, Krushna revealed that they have forgotten the past!

    Krushna To Dance At Kapil’s Wedding

    Krushna said that in the first meeting itself he and Kapil hugged each other and they didn't talk about the past (fight). He seemed excited about Kapil's wedding and revealed that he and Bharti are planning something for Kapil. They might do a comedy act, or he will dance at Kapil's wedding.

    (Image Source: Instagram)

    Most Read: Bharti-Harsh & Aashka-Brent Share Adorable Messages On Their First Wedding Anniversary!

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 19:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue