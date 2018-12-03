 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Wedding Celebrations Begin; Krushna Says He Will Dance At Kapil’s Wedding!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Speeding Car Rams Into Shop In Delhi’s Busy Shakarpur Market [CCTV Video]
-
- Interesting Facts About December
- SBI Offers Free ATM Transaction To These A/c Holders — Are You Eligible?
- Car Sales Report November 2018: Decline In Four-Wheeler Sales During Festive Season
- Samsung Galaxy S10 To Feature A Different Display Hole
- India Vs Australia ODI — We've To Bat As A Single Unit, Says Cheteshwar Pujara
- Unseen Pics From Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Party — Couple Gets Goofy & Click Photos
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural Heritage
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are all set to get married on December 12, 2018. Recently, both of them revealed about their love stories. The wedding ceremonies will begin with Mata Ka Jagaran on December 10. It is being said that the stand-up comedian's good friend and singer, Richa Sharma will be performing at the Jagran. Master Saleem, who is known for his Punjabi devotional songs, will accompany Richa. Gurudas Maan will be performing on the day of wedding, while Daler Mehndi will be performing at the reception on December 14.
Well, the wedding celebrations have already begun at Ginni's house. Read on to know more!
Ginni’s Family Organises Akhand Path Ceremony
Apparently, Ginni Chatrath's family has hosted an Akhand Path to kick off the celebrations. The fans club has shared a few pictures of Ginni with her family members on social media.
Ginni Looks Radiant In Purple Dress
Akhand Path is a Sikh ritual. Before the wedding ceremonies begin, it is a ritual to continuous reading of the Siri Guru Granth Sahib. During the ritual, Ginni looked radiant in a purple-coloured dress.
Wedding Celebrations Begin!
Ginni was seen all in smiles and dancing with her family members. Ginnichatrath.lovers shared this picture and wrote, "Wedding celebrations at Ginni Di's house." - (sic)
Krushna & Kapil Have Forgotten The Past
It has to be recalled that Kapil and Krushna were not in good terms a few years ago. But recently, there have been reports that Krushna along with Bharti will be joining in Kapil's brand new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and Krushna met after about four years! In an interview to an entertainment portal, Krushna revealed that they have forgotten the past!
Krushna To Dance At Kapil’s Wedding
Krushna said that in the first meeting itself he and Kapil hugged each other and they didn't talk about the past (fight). He seemed excited about Kapil's wedding and revealed that he and Bharti are planning something for Kapil. They might do a comedy act, or he will dance at Kapil's wedding.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Most Read: Bharti-Harsh & Aashka-Brent Share Adorable Messages On Their First Wedding Anniversary!