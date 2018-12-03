 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Wedding Celebrations Begin; Krushna Says He Will Dance At Kapil’s Wedding!

Ginni’s Family Organises Akhand Path Ceremony

Apparently, Ginni Chatrath's family has hosted an Akhand Path to kick off the celebrations. The fans club has shared a few pictures of Ginni with her family members on social media.

Ginni Looks Radiant In Purple Dress

Akhand Path is a Sikh ritual. Before the wedding ceremonies begin, it is a ritual to continuous reading of the Siri Guru Granth Sahib. During the ritual, Ginni looked radiant in a purple-coloured dress.

Wedding Celebrations Begin!

Ginni was seen all in smiles and dancing with her family members. Ginnichatrath.lovers shared this picture and wrote, "Wedding celebrations at Ginni Di's house." - (sic)

Krushna & Kapil Have Forgotten The Past

It has to be recalled that Kapil and Krushna were not in good terms a few years ago. But recently, there have been reports that Krushna along with Bharti will be joining in Kapil's brand new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and Krushna met after about four years! In an interview to an entertainment portal, Krushna revealed that they have forgotten the past!

Krushna To Dance At Kapil’s Wedding

Krushna said that in the first meeting itself he and Kapil hugged each other and they didn't talk about the past (fight). He seemed excited about Kapil's wedding and revealed that he and Bharti are planning something for Kapil. They might do a comedy act, or he will dance at Kapil's wedding.