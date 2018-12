 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma & Ginni Get Hitched In Gurudwara; Check Out Inside Pictures & Videos!

Kapil & Ginni Get Hitched In Gurudwara

Rajiv shared a picture from the Sikh wedding and wrote, "#kapilkishadi #kapilwedsginni blessings from all over the universe.. #kapilsharma." - (sic)

Kapil & Ginni's Sikh Wedding

In the picture, Kapil can be seen wearing a white sherwani and a pink turban, while Ginni donned pink lehenga and a veil covering her face. The coupled looked lovely together.

Don't They Make An Adorable Couple?

Kapil shared a picture and wrote, "ਅਨੰਦ ਕਾਰਜ 😊🙏 @punitarora.in @deepikasdeepclicks @kaleereinbykanikakumria." - (sic)

Gurdas Maan Performs At Kapil's Hindu Wedding

Rajiv also shared a few videos in which, Gurdas Maan was seen performing. In one of the videos, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarti and others were seen dancing.

Kapil & Ginni's Hindu Wedding

For the Hindu wedding, Ginni wore a red lehenga and accessorised her look with ‘maatha patti', ‘nath' and statement earrings and a layered neckpiece, while Kapil sported a green sherwani with emerald string. He donned a cream turban and sword.

Kapil & Ginni

Deepika sharma shared a picture and wrote, "@kapilsharma paaji @ginnichatrath. Thank you so much for everything 😇🙏You guys are amazing 😇#proudmoment #KapilSharma #GinniChatrath #CelebrityCouple #CelebrityWedding #kapilginnikishaadi

