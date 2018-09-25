 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma In Bangalore Ashram; Is Akshay Kumar’s Wife Twinkle Khanna Behind His Detox Programme?

Kapil Sharma's detox programme: Is Twinkle Khanna behind this plan ?; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Kapil Sharma had vanished from the small screen and social media after a series of controversies, but he has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason! Recently, there were reports that he will be returning to small screen with Sony TV's new show and the promos will be shot soon. The actor-comedian is getting ready for the same. He recently has turned to meditation and yoga. He shared a couple of pictures of a yoga centre. Bharti Singh, who is quite close to the actor, had also confirmed that he is working on a lot of things and will be back soon!

The actor-comedian had also had a chat with his fans on social media and revealed that he will return soon on television. Interestingly, he also revealed that he is following Akshay Kumar's lifestyle these days! Now, it is being said that the actor-comedian is inspired by Akshay's wife, Twinkle Khanna's novel, Pyjamas Are Forgiving!

Kapil Sharma Is In A Bangalore Ashram It is being said that Kapil is currently in an Ayurvedic ashram in Bangalore for a full detoxification programme. The actor recently shared a video and wrote, "Heavy rain n thunderstorm in banglore 🌧⛈🌧⛈😍😍😍😍." - (sic) Kapil Needs To Lose 15 Kgs! A source close to Kapil was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, "Kapil is off drinks and he needs to lose at least 15 kgs. He is at an ayurvedic ashram in Bengaluru for two weeks. He returns to Mumbai on October 28 to start preparing for his show." Is Twinkle Khanna Behind Kapil's Detox Programme? Reportedly, the actor was inspired to attend this programme after reading Twinkle Khanna's recent book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving. It is being said that the actor went to the same ashram a year ago and left the course incomplete! Kapil Is Determined To Sweat It Out At The Ashram! The source further added, "He went to the same ashram a year ago left the course incomplete and began drinking again. This time he is determined to sweat it out at the ashram because, as Kapil says, Akshay Paaji's wife has recommended the treatment."

Well, we hope Kapil gets over his drinking issue and soon returns to the TV to entertain us!

Zee Rishtey Awards 2018: Nomination List Is Out; Check Out Red Carpet PICS From Nomination Party!