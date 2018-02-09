 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Is BACK & HOW! BOOM! You Must Watch The PROMO Of His New Show

Kapil’s New Show

Kapil Sharma shot for the new promo, yesterday (February 9) and we had brought the pictures of the promo. Now, the promo of the show has been released by the channel.

The promo looks fresh and we must say Kapil is back with a bang. Have a look at what the promo offers and also don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider...

In the promo, Kapil requests an auto driver to take him to Sony TV office. But, the driver refuses to drop him to the office, as Kapil had not paid his dues.

Although Kapil promises to pay his dues, the driver takes a dig at his unemployment. It is then that Kapil gets a call from the Sony office. He shows the call to the driver.

In front of the auto driver, Kapil stops the bus. The auto driver apologies to Kapil! He tells him that he was kidding and will drop him to the office. But Kapil climbs bus and moves on as the driver still tries to stop him by asking, "Rukh na bhai kaha ja raha hai," Kapil says, "Ja nahi raha, araha hun."

Sony shared the promo and wrote, "Laut kar aaraha hai @kapilsharma Sony Entertainment Television par, kuch alag lekar. Iss baar hasi ke alaava kuch aur bhi hai jo jayega dekar. Kya, kab aur kaise? Jaanne ke liye dekhte rahiye Sony Entertainment Television."

As per the promo, the makers promise to offer something new to the viewers. It is being said that the show is not a comedy show and is inspired from American game show, The Hollywood Squares.

It is also reported that Kapil's friend and co-actor, Sunil Grover will not be joining him in the new show. But the remaining cast of The Kapil Sharma Show will be part of the series. There might be some new additions as well.

The title of the show is not finalised yet. It is being said that the Kapil and the makers are working hard to make the show, bigger and better! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show...