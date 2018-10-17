 »   »   »  Finally, Kapil Sharma Is Back In Mumbai For A Fresh Start; All Set To Make People Laugh With TKSS!

Kapil Sharma is back in news and this time for good reasons! Recently, the actor-comedian had announced on Twitter that he will be back soon on Sony TV with his old team and new show. The actor will be returning on TV with a brand new season of his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show. It was said that the makers were finalising the format of the new series. The old format has been retained, but a few new segments will be added. The official announcement about the cast will also be made soon. The show will be aired during weekends on Sony.

Finally Kapil has returned to Mumbai to start shooting for his new show! The actor shared a picture and wrote, "back in mumbai after one n half month.. now it's time to make u people laugh with the new season of #TKSS." - (sic). As soon as Kapil shared the picture, fans started wishing and welcoming him back.

Kapil was recently in news for his first production venture Son Of Manjeet Singh. There were also reports that the actor was getting married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December. The actor confirmed the reports, but said that he is busy with his film's promotion and the marriage date hasn't been fixed yet.

It has to be recalled that Kapil's last show was Family Time With Kapil Sharma, which was a game show, got negative feedback. Kapil had also got into controversies (abusing journalist and filing case against his ex-managers Preei and Neeti Simoes). Post this, the show was shut down abruptly and the actor vanished from the small screen and social media. It was also said that he was fighting from depression.

The actor has been taking treatment in Bangalore's ayurvedic centre and now looks healthy, and is all set for his next innings. We wish Kapil rocks on small screen yet again with his new show.

