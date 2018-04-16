 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Is Extremely Hurt By The Betrayals, He Expresses Anger With ‘Gaalis’!

Subhash Reveals The Positive Side Of Kapil Sharma

Subhash K Jha, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist, came in support of Kapil. He has revealed to the fans, the other (positive) side of Kapil and what he has been going through.

‘Kapil Is A Vulnerable Man’

The journalist revealed that Kapil is a vulnerable man, who is unequipped to handle the super stardom, "No one cares to see the pain that Kapil is going through. They only see the rude, obnoxious and abusive tweets he had sent out to a journalist last week."

Reason For Kapil’s Outbursts

"If only they would see the provocation behind these unsavoury outbursts of truancy, they would understand him better. No, it is not arrogance. It's just the opposite."

Kapil Is Hurt By The Betrayals

Kapil revealed shocking details about the Twitter controversy to the journalist. Although the journalist refused to reveal the details, he said, "Kapil is very much hurt by the betrayals that he has gone through in the past few years."

Kapil Expresses Anger With Gaalis!

The comedian told Subhash, "How would you respond if you went through the same things? Wouldn't you be angry? We all have our way of expressing anger. I do it with gaalis."

‘Colleagues On Comedy Nights Who Turned His Life Into A Nightmare’!

Subhash said, "Let me not mention the names of his colleagues on Comedy Nights who turned his life into a nightmare. They know very well the "naatak" that they are carrying on in the press to make themselves look like martyrs and paint Kapil as an arrogant, self-destructive entertainer who allowed his talent to be smothered by his insecurities."

Kapil’s Drinking And Ill Health

He further added, that Kapil's drinking and ill health although is not untrue, are ‘highly exaggerated and planted in the media by some of his colleagues who wanted to become bigger than him'.

Kapil-Ginni

In the post-script, Subhash also revealed that Kapil has promised to marry Ginny, whom the comedian feels is very ‘devoted', ‘intelligent' and ‘sorted'.