 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Is Extremely Hurt By The Betrayals, He Expresses Anger With ‘Gaalis’!

Related Articles
- Is Kapil Sharma Missing Preeti Simoes, Has He Written Her Name On His Hand?
- Here’s What Sunil Grover Has To Say About Kapil Sharma
- Kapil Sharma Is Going Through An Extremely Stressful Time; Is On Heavy Medication!
- EXCLUSIVE: Chandan Prabhakar Is NOT Aware Of Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s Revamp!
- Kapil Sharma Says People Who Want To Destroy His Career Can Spread Lies; His New Show To Be REVAMPED
- Is Family Time With Kapil Sharma Going Off Air? If So, Which Show Is Replacing It?
- Sugandha Mishra Says Kapil’s Current Choices Have Led To His Downfall; Preeti Knew How To Handle Him
- Bharti Singh Spoke To Kapil Sharma After Recent Fiasco & Here’s What He Told Her
- After Preeti, Her Sister Neeti Reacts To Kapil’s Allegations; Kapil Cried & Revealed He Is TRAPPED!
- After Twitter Controversy, Kapil Sharma’s New Show Put On Hold; Neha Pendse Shoots For Another Show!
- Kiku Sharda Asks People To Leave Kapil Alone; Refuses To Comment On Kapil & Preeti’s Relationship!
- Kapil Sharma Controversy: Preeti Simoes Wants To Help Kapil; Says She Would Leave Once He Is Fine!
- LATEST BUZZ! Sony TV Has Pulled The Plug On Kapil Sharma’s New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma!
Kapil Sharma's Twitter controversy is currently the topic of discussion. Post this controversy, it was said that Kapil is suffering from depression. His new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma's shooting was also getting affected. As a result, the makers decided to put the show on hold for a month.
Many things were written against Kapil and his show. Although his friends from the industry felt what he did (abusing) was wrong, they asked people (media) to give some space to him as he is going through a tough time. The viewers have read many negative things about Kapil, but many of them do not know the truth.
Subhash Reveals The Positive Side Of Kapil Sharma
Subhash K Jha, a Mumbai-based entertainment journalist, came in support of Kapil. He has revealed to the fans, the other (positive) side of Kapil and what he has been going through.
‘Kapil Is A Vulnerable Man’
The journalist revealed that Kapil is a vulnerable man, who is unequipped to handle the super stardom, "No one cares to see the pain that Kapil is going through. They only see the rude, obnoxious and abusive tweets he had sent out to a journalist last week."
Reason For Kapil’s Outbursts
"If only they would see the provocation behind these unsavoury outbursts of truancy, they would understand him better. No, it is not arrogance. It's just the opposite."
Kapil Is Hurt By The Betrayals
Kapil revealed shocking details about the Twitter controversy to the journalist. Although the journalist refused to reveal the details, he said, "Kapil is very much hurt by the betrayals that he has gone through in the past few years."
Kapil Expresses Anger With Gaalis!
The comedian told Subhash, "How would you respond if you went through the same things? Wouldn't you be angry? We all have our way of expressing anger. I do it with gaalis."
‘Colleagues On Comedy Nights Who Turned His Life Into A Nightmare’!
Subhash said, "Let me not mention the names of his colleagues on Comedy Nights who turned his life into a nightmare. They know very well the "naatak" that they are carrying on in the press to make themselves look like martyrs and paint Kapil as an arrogant, self-destructive entertainer who allowed his talent to be smothered by his insecurities."
Kapil’s Drinking And Ill Health
He further added, that Kapil's drinking and ill health although is not untrue, are ‘highly exaggerated and planted in the media by some of his colleagues who wanted to become bigger than him'.
Kapil-Ginni
In the post-script, Subhash also revealed that Kapil has promised to marry Ginny, whom the comedian feels is very ‘devoted', ‘intelligent' and ‘sorted'.
(With IANS Inputs)
Rising Star 2 Grand Finale: Hemant Brijwasi Of Mathura Bags The Trophy; Tweeples Shower Praises!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.