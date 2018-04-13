 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Is Going Through An Extremely Stressful Time; Is On Heavy Medication!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma

There were reports that Kapil's new show is put on hold. A few reports also suggested that the show might go off air and the makers are planning to launch a new show. But recently, it was said that the show is getting revamped.

Kapil Breaks Silence

In fact, Kapil himself broke his silence and lashed out at those who are trying to destroy his career. He added that he knows what he is doing and revealed that the channel is supporting him.

Chandan Reveals Kapil Is On Medication

On the other hand, Kapil's friend, Chandan told us that he is not aware of the new show's revamp, but revealed that the actor-comedian is on medication and is taking care of his health.

Kapil Is on Heavy Medication; Taking 23 Medicines Per Day!

Now, Subhash K Jha revealed that Kapil is on heavy medication and he is taking as many as 23 medicines per day! The portal revealed, "His mental health is a cause for grave worry for all those who care for him."

The Comedian Is Going Through An Extremely Stressful Time

Further, Bollywoodhungama's report had quoted, "Most of the time Kapil Sharma sleeps the day out. He slept through his birthday on April 2. He is going through an extremely stressful time."

Kapil No Longer Enjoyed The Work That He Was Doing!

It seems that Kapil is fed up of his commitments and doesn't want to go on any more! Subhash K Jha further revealed that Kapil no longer enjoyed the work that he was doing (new game show Family Time With Kapil) and hence, he had spoken to Sony channel about revamping it.