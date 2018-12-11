 »   »   »  Richa Sharma: Kapil Sharma Is Super Chilled Out & Looked This Happy Only During TKSS’ Launch!

Kapil Sharma is all set to get married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12, in Jalandhar. It is being said that they will be following two rituals for the wedding, the Hindu and Sikh rituals. The wedding will be followed by reception on December 14, in Amritsar. Another reception will be held on December 24 in Mumbai for the entertainment fraternity. Yesterday (December 10), Mata Ka Jagran was held and Kapil was seen wearing a black pathani suit with a salwar for the ceremony.

The 'Mata Ka Jagran' was attended by Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Sudesh Lehri and his close friend and Firangi director Rajiv Thakur. Richa Sharma, whom he considers as a sister, performed at the function along with Master Saleem.

In an interview to Bollywood life, Richa talked about the function and Kapil. She said, "Tonight, we have the Jaago function. It is a tradition here in Punjab. The marriage has a very homely vibe to it and we're enjoying ourselves to the hilt. His family is very happy. I may not be able to attend the marriage as I have to shoot for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa." Jaago is a custom where the family gives an open invitation to all to participate in the festivities.

Richa shared a picture snapped with Kapil and wrote, "The celebration begins for #bhaikishaadi bahut bahut Mubarak ho @kapilsharma @ginnichatrath I wish you both a beautiful journey of togetherness. Lots and lots of love to both of you #kapilkishaadi #kapilwedsginni." - (sic)

The singer further revealed that Kapil is not a nervous groom! She told the entertainment portal, "He is not at all nervous. In fact, he is super chilled out. Kapil is really happy. This kind of smile and radiance I saw on this face only during the launch of The Kapil Sharma Show. God bless both Ginni and him who are truly happy at this marriage."

Richa said that she would try to attend the Amritsar reception.

