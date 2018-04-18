 »   »   » Kapil Sharma: It Is Hurtful To Read Things Which Are Not True, Need Some Me Time To Recuperate

Kapil Sharma Clarifies

In an e-mail interview to IANS, Kapil has clarified that he is happy with Ginni. He also added that he needs some 'me time' to recuperate. He also added that it is damaging and hurtful, when comments are made by those people whom he considers as his friends and well-wishers.

‘I Need Some Me Time & Need To Recuperate’

When asked about the reason behind his absence from the small screen so abruptly, he was quoted by IANS, "I think I need some me time and need to recuperate. I've been working too hard for too long. There is a lot in the pipeline and lot of new exciting projects which I will talk about soon."

Kapil Is Happy With Ginni

He adds that he has worked very hard and loves what he does. He just needs some time off and promises that he will entertain his fans again. He further adds that he is happy with Ginni, whom he is now dating.

‘Most Damaging & Hurtful When Comments Are Made By Friends/Well-wishers’

Kapil told IANS, "What is most damaging and hurtful is when comments are made by those people that you consider your friends and your well-wishers. Over the years, I have always been about my work and that is what continues to drive me. Irrespective of what is said, my work will continue to be my biggest motivation."

During Stressful Times, Kapil Tries To Take A Short Break

During stressful times, he tries to take a short break and spend some quality time with his loved once. He says, "It is hurtful to read things which are not true. I am learning to focus only on my work and not pay heed to any negativity. My work is my worship and that's what means the most to me."

Will Kapi Unite With His Ex-colleagues?

There been speculations about whether Kapil will ever reunite with his Comedy Nights With Kapil's colleagues. Regarding the same, he says, "I am very happy for them, and in the same way, I would just want them to be happy for me too. There is ample space for them to grow in the industry and I wish them the very best."