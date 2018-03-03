 »   »   » MUST SEE PICS: Kapil Sharma’s New ‘POSH’ Vanity Van Has Got Everyone Talking!

Kapil’s New Vanity Van Designed By DC

Now, Kapil took to social media to introduce his fans to his new ‘posh' vanity van (designed by Dilip Chhabria), which is no less than a 5-star hotel room. The actor shared the picture and wrote, "My new vanity van designed by DC."

Kapil’s POSH Vanity Van

He also shared the pictures of interior of the vanity van and his make-up room, and we must say it is super cool! While many of them congratulated him, many of them trolled him and asked as to how he managed the money for such expensive vanity van.

Interior Of The Vanity Van

This reminds us of Shahrukh Khan's vanity van worth Rs 4 Crores that too, was designed by DC in 2015. The van had all modern amenities. Well, now we hope you can guess that Kapil's vanity van's cost!

Kapil’s New Show

Coming back to Kapil's new show, the poster of the show was also revealed recently. Also, we had informed viewers that the show is nothing like the previous one. It is apparently a game show, in which the viewers can also participate.

How Can You Participate In Kapil Sharma's Show?

The viewers have to fill an online registration. You will also have to write unique thing about your family. Sony TV wrote, "Here's your chance to meet your favourite @kapilsharma and be a part of #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma!(link)"

Format Of The Show

According to MM report, Kapil will start off with a stand-up comedy act, which will be followed by a segment where he will invite families to play games with him.

Kiku & Chandan Part Of The Show; Ali Asgar Not On Board!

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The winning families will get to take home household items as well as cars. Kiku Sharda, who was part of the earlier show, will return in a woman's avatar. Chandan Prabhakar comes back as Kapil's aide to host the game segment. Contrary to rumours, Ali Asgar isn't on board yet."