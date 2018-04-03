 »   »   » Wait, What? Kapil Sharma’s New Show Family Time With Kapil Sharma Might Go Off Air Soon!

Kapil Cancelled Rani Mukherjee Shoot!

Immediately after this, there came another shocker! It was said that Kapil was disappointed with the negative reviews and has cancelled another shoot (episode was to be shot with Hichki kids and actress, Rani Mukherjee).

What’s Wrong With Kapil?

Although Kapil hasn't clarified cancellation the shoots, many things have been said against him. Recently, one of his close friends had revealed as to what went wrong with Kapil and why he cancelled the shoot.

‘Jee Nahin Karta'

When asked about what Kapil's problem was, his friend revealed that the comedian's answer is always, "Jee nahin karta!" He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The answer is only this. ‘Jee nahin karta'. I don't feel like it. How does one tackle this? We don't know. We've tried everything."

Sony TV Incurs Huge Loss!

It was being said that Sony TV has incurred a huge loss (Rs 30-35 Lakhs) as Kapil cancelled a shoot and the channel is upset over the losses. Now, it is being said that the show might go off air soon!

Kapil Is Heartbroken!

According to reports from India.com, "Kapil is really heartbroken with the reviews Family Time With Kapil Sharma is receiving and is depressed. Though he tried his best to present a fresh concept with the new show, it hasn't been well received by the audience."

More Shoots Were Cancelled!

It is also being said that the comedian has cancelled six schedules of the show so far. Out of which, four were cancelled at the last moment. The production and crew got to know about it only a day before. It seems that Kapil has not been answering the calls which has made things worse!