 »   »   » Rumour Has It! Kapil Sharma’s New Show Will Go On Air Only On This Condition!

Kapil Sharma is in news these days for his upcoming new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. Recently, a couple of promos were also released.
In both the promos, Kapil was seen mocking his unemployment. The promos looked interesting, and we are sure that the viewers are eagerly waiting to watch the 'return of Kapil Sharma'! Meanwhile, the makers of the show have promised a 'new twist' in the show.
Family Time With Kapil Sharma On Air Date
Recently, the on air date of Family Time With Kapil Sharma was announced. Apparently, the show will replace Super Dancer 2 and air from March 25, 2018.
Kapil Sharma’s Illness Had Halted TKSS Shooting
It has to be recalled that post mid-air fight of Kapil and Sunil, Kapil fell ill and a few shootings of The Kapil Sharma Show were cancelled. Many Bollywood biggies returned without shooting for the show.
FTWKS Makes Want To Keep A Bank Of Episodes Ready!
According to Bollywood report, to ensure that this doesn't happen, the makers have decided to keep a bank of five episodes ready before the show goes on air!
No Last Minute Cancellation Of Shoot
A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "They want to ensure that there is no last minute cancellation at the start of the show." However, the channel had denied the news of there being a diktat on Kapil.
Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s Cast
Kapil seems to be fit and fine now. As we revealed to our readers, TKSS' Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda will be joining Kapil. There are also reports that Sunil and Ali will not be on Kapil's new show.
It’s A Game Show!
According to sources, Kapil's new show is a game show which will also have comedy. There is also buzz that the show might include a segment that is inspired by the international game show, The Hollywood Squares, where the contestants play the tic-tac-toe game to win cash prizes.
