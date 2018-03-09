 »   »   » Rumour Has It! Kapil Sharma’s New Show Will Go On Air Only On This Condition!

Family Time With Kapil Sharma On Air Date

Recently, the on air date of Family Time With Kapil Sharma was announced. Apparently, the show will replace Super Dancer 2 and air from March 25, 2018.

Kapil Sharma’s Illness Had Halted TKSS Shooting

It has to be recalled that post mid-air fight of Kapil and Sunil, Kapil fell ill and a few shootings of The Kapil Sharma Show were cancelled. Many Bollywood biggies returned without shooting for the show.

FTWKS Makes Want To Keep A Bank Of Episodes Ready!

According to Bollywood report, to ensure that this doesn't happen, the makers have decided to keep a bank of five episodes ready before the show goes on air!

No Last Minute Cancellation Of Shoot

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "They want to ensure that there is no last minute cancellation at the start of the show." However, the channel had denied the news of there being a diktat on Kapil.

Family Time With Kapil Sharma’s Cast

Kapil seems to be fit and fine now. As we revealed to our readers, TKSS' Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda will be joining Kapil. There are also reports that Sunil and Ali will not be on Kapil's new show.

It’s A Game Show!

According to sources, Kapil's new show is a game show which will also have comedy. There is also buzz that the show might include a segment that is inspired by the international game show, The Hollywood Squares, where the contestants play the tic-tac-toe game to win cash prizes.