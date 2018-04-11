 »   »   » After Twitter Controversy, Kapil Sharma’s New Show Put On Hold; Neha Pendse Shoots For Another Show!

Kapil’s New Show Was Not Big Hit Like His Previous Show

A close source to the current show was quoted by IE as saying, "See the first episode of Kapil's latest show was nothing like its predecessor. It was a hotchpotch of too many things put in together for this 90s style game show."

The Show Did Well On The TRP Charts

"It only did well on TRP charts as Kapil has a very ardent fan following and was going to be back on television after a hiatus of seven months. So naturally, his fans did watch their favourite comedian's new show but it lacked the punch that they expected. However, owing to personal issues, he had to cancel Rani Mukerji's shoot and this left us in a lurch."

Kapil’s New Show Put On Hold!

So, what's the show's future, "We did not have a bank of episodes to air as the show had just begun. Also, his health issues or personal issues has been deviating his attention and focus from work. In such a scenario, it is better that we keep the show on hold for now."

'We Want To Him To Get Better First!'

The source further told IE, "At least the whole of April, we aren't shooting. We will figure out the rest once he feels better. Right now, we want to him get better first. So that once he is back, he is completely devoted to work like he has always been."

Has Neha Pendse Quit The Show?

When asked whether this was the channel's decision or Kapil Sharma's, the source refused to reveal any more information. Also, it is being said that Neha Pendse has quit the show!

Neha Shooting For Another Show!

Apparently, Neha, who is co-host on the show, is spotted shooting for Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat Season 2. Well, now that the shoots of the show have been suspended for a month, maybe she is utilising the time shooting for her other projects.