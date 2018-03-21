 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s New Show Press Conference Gets Cancelled: Did Kapil Cancel It Due To Sunil?

Sunil Grover & Kapil Sharma’s Twitter War

Sunil Grover had later clarified in his recent interview that his reaction was genuine and not targeting Kapil. He also added that he was concerned about Kapil's health.

Family Time With Kapil Sharma Press Conference Cancelled!

Now, Kapil and his new show are again in news! According to reports that are doing the rounds, Kapil Sharma was supposed to hold a press conference for his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. But the channel informed that they had to cancel and postpone the press conference because of a technical glitch.

Tiger Shroff & His Bhaagi 2 Team Was To Shoot With Kapil?

Also, according to a (Kapil's fan) tweet, it was planned that Bhaagi 2 actor, Tiger Shroff would shoot for Kapil Sharma's new show on March 19, 2018, but later said that the shoot got cancelled as Tiger and his film's team weren't available. The tweet has now been deleted, so we are not sure whether Bhaagi 2 team was to shoot with Kapil.

Shooting Was Cancelled Because Of A Technical Glitch!

But, it is true that the shoot was cancelled due to technical glitch. According to the statement sent by the channel's PR to Spotboye, "There has been a technical issue on the sets which cannot be resolved immediately. Hence, today's shoot had to be rescheduled."

Was The Press Conference Cancelled Because Of Technical Glitch?

"The press conference is also been rescheduled. We will update you on the revised dates. We apologize for any inconvenience caused." Well, did Kapil Sharma or the channel cancel the press conference because of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's Twitter war (to avoid unpleasant questions)?