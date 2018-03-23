 »   »   » Kapil Sharma’s New Show: Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Were Never Scheduled To Shoot!

Kapil’s New Show’s Press Conference Cancelled Because Of Technical Glitch!

It was said that that the press conference was cancelled because of a ‘technical glitch'. But many people speculated that either the channel or Kapil has cancelled the press conference, as they do not want to face unpleasant questions (about the fight) by the media.

Kapil Sharma Cancels Shoot With Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani!

It was also said that Kapil was supposed to shoot with Baaghi 2 actors, Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani on March 23, 2018. A few rumours said that the team wasn't available for shooting and therefore it was cancelled and rescheduled.

The Channel Was On Damage Control Mode!

A few others speculated that Kapil himself cancelled the shoot and the channel was on a damage control mode (by saying the shoot was cancelled because of a technical problem).

Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Were Never Scheduled To Shoot!

Now, a source close to the show has denied the rumours. It is being said that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were never scheduled to shoot and it was the launch episode that was rescheduled.

People Are Trying To Tarnish Kapil’s Image!

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "It's so sad that even before the show could hit the tube, people are trying to tarnish Kapil's image. He did have a battle of words with Sunil but that was not the reason for the launch being cancelled."

Newly Made Sets Had A Technical Issue

"The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn't even host the media the next day. We currently do not have a bank of episodes and as soon as the problem got resolved we were back on the sets filming."

Launch Episode Was Supposed To Be Shot

"As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting cancelled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot."

Kapil’s Team Resumes Shooting

Apparently, the team has shot for the same (launch) episode, yesterday (March 22, 2018), which will go on air on Sunday (March 25). Ajay Devgn's episode, that was shot recently, would be second in line. A channel representative also confirmed that all is well on Kapil's set and the team has started shooting.