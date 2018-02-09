 »   »   » Kapil Sharma On Lesson Learnt From His Ugly Fight With Sunil Grover: Not To Trust Everyone Blindly

Kapil On His Downfall

Kapil feels that his downfall grabbed more attention as he is public figure. The actor-comedian was quoted by IANS as saying, "I had heard that there are some disadvantages after you make a name for yourself, which one faces in this form. But now I understand it, and have learnt not to take it to my heart."

Kapil Says…

Kapil feels that one should keep working. He says, "Out of the millions of people on the planet, there won't even be one who only has good incidents to narrate."

Kapil Says Everyone Faces Ups & Downs

Kapil adds that people go through downfalls and everyone faces ups and downs. It is just because they are popular, the world get to know about their downfall.

What Kapil Learnt From His & Sunil’s Ugly Spat?

When asked as to what he learnt from his fight with Sunil Grover, he shared, "I have learnt not to trust everyone blindly. One doesn't know whether the people around you want your good or just want to do good for themselves. There are many people who fall under the second category."

Kapil Adds…

He further said, "One should focus on their work. Duniya kya bol rahi hai dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (One should not think about what the world is saying). If you are good, your work is good, and that is enough."

Sunil Was More Angry After He Saw Him In News!

When asked whether media played a major role behind him being unable to solve the fight with Sunil, Kapil agreed. He feels that Sunil was not angry when the incident happened, but he got more angry after seeing himself in news.

Fight Happens Between Friends!

Kapil adds, "I have said enough from my side, and now I don't feel like talking about it. It happens between friends but one can't hold a grudge forever. Then I will also start feeling that ‘mein galat nahi hun' (I am not wrong)."

Kapil Is Optimistic!

Kapil made Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He went on to produce Firangi. Unfortunately, the film tanked in the Box Office, but that doesn't stop him. The actor-comedian has started shooting for his new show and is optimistic.

Kapil Hopes People Keep Loving Him & His Work!

Kapil concludes by saying, "I feel very nice that people love me so much. I wanted to come on TV, and not even dreamt of being in films. Now, I have done both...I feel very nice and hope this love keep pouring and I keep on doing the good work."