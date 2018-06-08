 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Absence On Twitter Post His Abusive Rant!

Related Articles
A couple of months ago, Kapil Sharma was in news for his Twitter rant. He later filed a case against his ex-managers and a journalist. His new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma also went off air because of his health issue. The actor-comedian had almost vanished after that.
Looks like the actor is coming out of it slowly! For the first time in two months, the actor made an appearance on Twitter and fans were surprised. They are happy that their favourite actor is finally back.
Kapil Chats With Fans On Twitter
Kapil shared a Punjabi music video and wrote, "Hello friends .. hope all well .. let's have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide." - (sic)
About His Health
The actor updated about his health and where he was during his absence. Here are a few tweets of his fans and Kapil's reply: @SATYAM_K9: Kaise ho aap @KAPILSharmaNews ? . #Askkapil - (sic)
Kapil: M fine .. hope u too doing well. - (sic)
Where Was Kapil?
When fans asked as to where he had gone, he revealed that he was travelling.
RAj Singh: Pichle kitne saalo se chat session me reply nhi mila.... Aur lagta hai is baar bhi nhi milega 😭😭.... But I Love You ❤ #AskKapil - (sic)
Kapil: Aise emotional black mail mat kiya karo yaar.. love. - (sic)
Mayank: Kha the sir itne din? #AskKapil - (sic)
Kapil: Traveling. - (sic)
Kapil Says He Has Become Fat!
Gαяιмα 🙊 🙉: @KapilSharmaK9 papa pooch rhe h DP kab change karoge?😍#AskKapil - (sic)
Kapil: Jab tak wapis same shape me nahin aata 🙈 - (sic)
Ramanna: Just wanna ask r u still with gym n exercises or else mota ho gaye ho?? Love.🤗#AskKapil - (sic)
Kapil:Mota.. but will reduce. - (sic)
When Will We Get To Watch Kapil On Screen?
Soubhik: When can we get to see you? We are waiting eagerly. - (sic)
Kapil: Soon. - (sic)
RAj Singh: Paaji aapko pta hai mai sara comedy circus wla episode dekh krke kaam chala rha hu . Wo bhi kya diin thea 😭 . Abb toh iitni baar dekha hu ki. Mujhe bhi yaad ho gya aapki line but bahot fuuny lgta gai . Love uh lots.. bahot miss kiya hu 😭😭 - (sic)
Kapil: No problem .. will start something new soon. - (sic)
