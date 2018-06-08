English
 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Absence On Twitter Post His Abusive Rant!

Kapil Sharma Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Absence On Twitter Post His Abusive Rant!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A couple of months ago, Kapil Sharma was in news for his Twitter rant. He later filed a case against his ex-managers and a journalist. His new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma also went off air because of his health issue. The actor-comedian had almost vanished after that.

    Looks like the actor is coming out of it slowly! For the first time in two months, the actor made an appearance on Twitter and fans were surprised. They are happy that their favourite actor is finally back.

    Kapil Chats With Fans On Twitter

    Kapil shared a Punjabi music video and wrote, "Hello friends .. hope all well .. let's have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide." - (sic)

    About His Health

    The actor updated about his health and where he was during his absence. Here are a few tweets of his fans and Kapil's reply: @SATYAM_K9: Kaise ho aap @KAPILSharmaNews ? . #Askkapil - (sic)
    Kapil: M fine .. hope u too doing well. - (sic)

    Where Was Kapil?

    When fans asked as to where he had gone, he revealed that he was travelling.

    RAj Singh: Pichle kitne saalo se chat session me reply nhi mila.... Aur lagta hai is baar bhi nhi milega 😭😭.... But I Love You ❤ #AskKapil - (sic)
    Kapil: Aise emotional black mail mat kiya karo yaar.. love. - (sic)

    Mayank: Kha the sir itne din? #AskKapil - (sic)
    Kapil: Traveling. - (sic)

    Kapil Says He Has Become Fat!

    Gαяιмα 🙊 🙉: @KapilSharmaK9 papa pooch rhe h DP kab change karoge?😍#AskKapil - (sic)
    Kapil: Jab tak wapis same shape me nahin aata 🙈 - (sic)

    Ramanna: Just wanna ask r u still with gym n exercises or else mota ho gaye ho?? Love.🤗#AskKapil - (sic)
    Kapil:Mota.. but will reduce. - (sic)

    When Will We Get To Watch Kapil On Screen?

    Soubhik: When can we get to see you? We are waiting eagerly. - (sic)
    Kapil: Soon. - (sic)

    RAj Singh: Paaji aapko pta hai mai sara comedy circus wla episode dekh krke kaam chala rha hu . Wo bhi kya diin thea 😭 . Abb toh iitni baar dekha hu ki. Mujhe bhi yaad ho gya aapki line but bahot fuuny lgta gai . Love uh lots.. bahot miss kiya hu 😭😭 - (sic)
    Kapil: No problem .. will start something new soon. - (sic)

    Viral Video! Drashti Dhami's Table Top Dance On Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl Is Not To Be Missed!

    Story first published: Friday, June 8, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue