 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Reveals The Real Reason Behind His Absence On Twitter Post His Abusive Rant!

Kapil Chats With Fans On Twitter

Kapil shared a Punjabi music video and wrote, "Hello friends .. hope all well .. let's have a chat tonight by 11 pm .. till then listen this Punjabi dance number by my friends @drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwide." - (sic)

About His Health

The actor updated about his health and where he was during his absence. Here are a few tweets of his fans and Kapil's reply: @SATYAM_K9: Kaise ho aap @KAPILSharmaNews ? . #Askkapil - (sic)

Kapil: M fine .. hope u too doing well. - (sic)

Where Was Kapil?

When fans asked as to where he had gone, he revealed that he was travelling.

RAj Singh: Pichle kitne saalo se chat session me reply nhi mila.... Aur lagta hai is baar bhi nhi milega 😭😭.... But I Love You ❤ #AskKapil - (sic)

Kapil: Aise emotional black mail mat kiya karo yaar.. love. - (sic)

Mayank: Kha the sir itne din? #AskKapil - (sic)

Kapil: Traveling. - (sic)

Kapil Says He Has Become Fat!

Gαяιмα 🙊 🙉: @KapilSharmaK9 papa pooch rhe h DP kab change karoge?😍#AskKapil - (sic)

Kapil: Jab tak wapis same shape me nahin aata 🙈 - (sic)

Ramanna: Just wanna ask r u still with gym n exercises or else mota ho gaye ho?? Love.🤗#AskKapil - (sic)

Kapil:Mota.. but will reduce. - (sic)

When Will We Get To Watch Kapil On Screen?

Soubhik: When can we get to see you? We are waiting eagerly. - (sic)

Kapil: Soon. - (sic)

RAj Singh: Paaji aapko pta hai mai sara comedy circus wla episode dekh krke kaam chala rha hu . Wo bhi kya diin thea 😭 . Abb toh iitni baar dekha hu ki. Mujhe bhi yaad ho gya aapki line but bahot fuuny lgta gai . Love uh lots.. bahot miss kiya hu 😭😭 - (sic)

Kapil: No problem .. will start something new soon. - (sic)