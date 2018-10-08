 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Says His Pictures In Which He Was Seen Unhealthy Were Edited!

Kapil Will Be Back On Sony TV

Kapil was quoted by HT as saying, "We were already planning with Sony TV and we are starting our show (close to) Diwali. Right now, I am busy with the Punjabi film, Son of Manjeet. This is my first production and I'm looking forward to its release." - (sic)

Kapil’s Planning To Return With His Previous Team!

The comedian further added, "I was just waiting for the right content and script to make my comeback, and we're planning a new series with my previous team."

He Says His Pictures Which Showed Him Unhealthy Were Edited!

Regarding his health issues, he revealed that he is fit and fine! Shockingly, he also said that the pictures that showed him unhealthy were digitally edited. He told the leading daily, "I'm perfectly fit and fine and had just undergone a rejuvenating Ayurvedic treatment. My edited pictures on social media were merely rumours."

“Sunil & I Share A Special Bond Of Brotherhood With Zero Controversies”

Regarding his fallout with Sunil Grover, he clarified, "Sunil and I share a special bond of brotherhood with zero controversies. We were even together a few days back, sitting and laughing and discussing our upcoming projects. All the controversies are just spiced up by the fake news and apps. Things are not the way as (they're) spiced up on social media. We may also be back on a comedy show soon."