 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Says People Who Want To Destroy His Career Can Spread Lies; His New Show To Be REVAMPED

Post Kapil's Twitter controversy, a lot has been written about Kapil Sharma and his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. A few days ago there were rumours that the show might go off air. There were also rumours that the show might be replaced by a new season of Comedy Circus.
Recently, it was said that the channel has decided to suspend the show for a month.
Is Kapil On A Break?
There were also reports that Kapil Sharma is on a break and the producers are planning to break ties with the actor-comedian. The unit also said the shoot won't resume anytime soon!
The Producers To Discontinue Their Association With Kapil!
A source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "Producers Hemant Ruprell and Ranjit Thakur, plan to discontinue their association with the show but the set hasn't been dismantled yet. Sony channel plans to wait for a few weeks and see how things pan out before taking the final call."
Has Neha Pendse Quit FTWKS?
Also, Neha Pendse was seen shooting for Colors' show, Entertainment Ki Raat Season 2. She will also be seen on SAB TV's show, Partners. So, many of them speculated that she has quit the show as the show's fate is not known to anybody!
Preeti & Neeti
Also, Kapil Sharma's ex-managers, Preeti and Neeti Simoes added that Kapil was suffering from depression and people close to him (now) do not know how to handle him. They had also said that they would help him if Kapil's family and friends want them to!
Kapil Breaks His Silence!
After the entire fiasco, now Kapil himself has come out in the open to clarify things. Although he didn't talk about his health or ex-managers, he told an entertainment portal that he knows what he is doing and people who want to destroy his career can spread lies!
Has Kapil Gone Missing?
Well, the answer to this question is NO! Kapil has taken a break to revamp his show! A source close to the development revealed to the entertainment portal, "Kapil was unhappy with the way the show shaping up. He kept telling his team. ‘Kuch mazaa nahin aa raha hai'."
FTWKS To Be Revamped!
The source further added, "It came to a point where Kapil was losing interest in what he was doing. This is when he decided to call it off." It is also being said that the channel is supporting him!
“People Who Want To Destroy His Career Can Spread Lies”
Regarding the same, Kapil was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The people who want my career destroyed can spread whatever lies they want. I am okay with it. I am not new to people piggy riding on my success. Let them. As long as it gives them the satisfaction that they want."
“I Know What I Am Doing”
He further added, "I know what I am doing. And my channel Sony Entertainment are completely behind him. Sony's helmers Mr N P Singh and Mr Danish Aslam are the most supportive people I've worked with. They believe in me."
Well, this comes as a major relief to his fans! We just hope that Kapil is healthy and we get to watch his show soon!
