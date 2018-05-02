 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Seeks Public Apology From Journalist & Rs 100 Crore In Damages For Defamatory Articles

Kapil Sends Legal Notice To Journalist

According to the PTI report, Kapil has sent legal notice to entertainment news website and a journalist working for it. His lawyer says that Kapil seeks a public apology and Rs 100 Crore in damages for allegedly publishing defamatory articles against him.

Kapil Demands Public Apology

Kapil's advocate Tanveer Nizam said in a statement, "In view of the articles by Lalwani on Spotboye to willfully defame my client, we have sent them a legal notice to publicly apologise within seven days failing which we will institute civil and criminal proceedings against both."

The Actor-Comedian Seeks Rs 100 Crore Damages For Defamatory Articles

The money (Rs 100 Crore) will be deposited in National Defence Fund. The actor-comedian has demanded that the journalist tender an ‘unconditional public apology' within seven days of receiving the notice. But, the journalist told PTI that he had not received the notice yet.

Kapil Controversy

According to the notice published on HT, the journalist in the pretext of journalism has been publishing defamatory articles against Kapil with the help of Kapil's former associates since March 18, 2017.

Kapil’s Notice Read

"My client states that you have in close nexus with his earlier managers/associates Ms. Neeti and Ms. Preeti Simoes and have maliciously and in collusion and connivance with them and also in furtherance of a common intention to defame and tarnish the reputation of my client."

Kapil’s Hard-earned Reputation Suffered Irreparable Damage

"...This information was spread with a design to defame my client and malign his image in the eyes of his fans, industry and public at large." The notice also claims that Kapil's hard-earned reputation has suffered severe and irreparable damage.

Preeti & Neeti Simoes

It has to be recalled that Kapil had also filed harassment case against Neeti and Preeti. But there was no progress in the case and no arrests were made as no evidences supported Kapil's claims.