 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Shares His Wedding Invite; Seeks Blessings!

Kapil Sharma Ginni Chatrath Wedding: Kapil FIRST time speaks about his love life

Kapil Sharma is all set to return to small screen. Recently, the teaser of his show was also released. But before his comeback, the actor is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath. He revealed his love story and explained how Ginni's father rejected his proposal and said 'shut up', post which he got busy with his work. He also opened up about his mental health condition and how his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath has been by his side through the thick and thin.

Finally, the couple is getting married and the wedding is scheduled on December 12, 2018. The wedding will be held in Jalandhar, Ginni's hometown. It will be a big Punjabi wedding. Kapil shared the wedding invite and captioned it as, "Need ur blessings 😊🙏." The invite is simple yet beautiful. It has the initials of Kapil and Ginni (GK).

The Invite Read... "With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018." Celebrities Wish Kapil As soon as Kapil shared the invite, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and fans! Raj Kundra commented, "Congrats praaji that's great news!" - (sic). Vikas Kalantri wrote, "All the best @Kapilsharma paaji. Happily married life ahead." - (sic). Sania Nehwal wrote, "Finally card aagaya. Congratulations to u." - (sic). Himansh Kohli wrote, "Congratulations to you & ginni." - (sic) Wedding Celebrations To Kick-start From December 10 Apparently, the wedding celebrations will kick off with a Mata ka jagran at Kapil's sister's residence on December 10, followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremony at the bride's place the next day. Wedding Reception Post wedding, the couple will be hosting a grand reception in a five star hotel in Kapil's hometown Amritsar on December 14. The couple is also planning to host a reception for his industry friends on December 24 in Mumbai!

View this post on Instagram Need ur blessings 😊🙏 A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma) on Nov 27, 2018 at 2:45am PST

