 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma Spotted At Airport, His Physical Transformation Will Leave You SHOCKED!

The king of comedy, Kapil Sharma, has been in news since a long time. A few months ago, the actor-comedian made headlines because of his abusive Twitter rant. He had also filed a case against his ex-managers - Preeti and Neeti Simoes and a journalist. Post this incident, he had vanished from the public view. It was just a few days ago that he had a chat with fans on Twitter and gave his health updates. The fans were surprised and happy with his return.
Recently, the comedian was spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport. Take a look at the pictures.
Kapil’s Physical Transformation Will Leave You Shocked!
We must say his physical transformation would have shocked many! He looked dull and had gained a lot of weight. He was unrecognisable. It has to be recalled that Kapil is suffering from depression and he is on heavy medication. The weight gain could be a result of his heavy medications.
Kapil Clicked By The Paparazzi
As soon as Kapil was spotted entering the Mumbai airport, paparazzi started clicking pictures. The actor was seen happily posing for the shutterbugs along with his cute pet dog that brought a smile on his face.
The Comedian Has Put On Weight
It has to be recalled that Kapil had told his fans that he has become ‘mota (fat)' and he is changing his lifestyle. Kapil had also promised fans that he would return soon with something new!
Sony Is Waiting For His Return
Due to his controversies and health issue, his new show on Sony TV, Family Time With Kapil Sharma was shut down. Sony TV's EVP and Business Head, Danish Khan had said that the channel is waiting for Kapil's return.
Krushna Wants To Call Kapil On His New Show
Also, recently, Bharti and Krushna had confirmed that they are joining hands for one-of-a-kind comedy show. Bharti's husband Harsh is working on the script. Krushna had jokingly said that they might also call Kapil for the show!
Will Kapil Do Bigg Boss?
There were also reports that Kapil will be seen in Salman Khan and Sohail Khan's film, but the comedian denied the reports. Also, it was said that he has been approached for Bigg Boss! But there is no confirmation from the actor regarding the same.
Now, Kapil being spotted at airport makes us think whether the comedian is in talk with any of the above projects!
