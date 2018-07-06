 »   »   »  VIRAL PIC: Kapil Sharma Spotted In Amsterdam, Looks Totally Unrecognisable!

Kapil Spotted At The Airport

A few days ago, Kapil was spotted at airport. His physical transformation had shocked every one. The actor-comedian had gained a lot of weight and looked dull.

Kapil On Vacation

Post this, it was said that he was going on a vacation in Greece with his fiancé Ginni. A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "He is accompanied by his fianceé Ginni Chatrath and they will probably be away for a couple of weeks."

VIRAL PIC: Kapil Sharma Spotted In Amsterdam

Now, Kapil's picture at a supermarket in Amsterdam is going viral on social media. His reverse transformation has shocked many. With bulging belly and sunken eyes, he looked totally unrecognisable in this picture! (Image Source: Twitter)

Kapil Looks Unrecognisable

Earlier, there were reports that Kapil had started drinking a lot! It looks like his alcohol problem has relapsed and has gained weight because of it!