 »   »   »  VIRAL PIC: Kapil Sharma Spotted In Amsterdam, Looks Totally Unrecognisable!

Comedian-actor, Kapil Sharma has been in news since a long time. From his mid-air fight to the recent Twitter rant, Kapil has been hitting headlines for all wrong reasons. He had also filed case against his ex-managers - Preeti and Neeti Simoes and a journalist. Post this incident, he had vanished. It was said that he is suffering from depression and is taking treatment. A few days ago, Kapil returned to Twitter and revealed to his fans that he would be back soon!
Kapil had also shared his health update with his fans and revealed that he is trying to change his lifestyle.
Kapil Spotted At The Airport
A few days ago, Kapil was spotted at airport. His physical transformation had shocked every one. The actor-comedian had gained a lot of weight and looked dull.
Kapil On Vacation
Post this, it was said that he was going on a vacation in Greece with his fiancé Ginni. A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "He is accompanied by his fianceé Ginni Chatrath and they will probably be away for a couple of weeks."
VIRAL PIC: Kapil Sharma Spotted In Amsterdam
Now, Kapil's picture at a supermarket in Amsterdam is going viral on social media. His reverse transformation has shocked many. With bulging belly and sunken eyes, he looked totally unrecognisable in this picture! (Image Source: Twitter)
Kapil Looks Unrecognisable
Earlier, there were reports that Kapil had started drinking a lot! It looks like his alcohol problem has relapsed and has gained weight because of it!
