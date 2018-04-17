 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Surprised With Ali Asgar’s Claim On Preeti, Is Currently Travelling With Ginni Chatrath

Related Articles
Kapil Sharma grabbed headlines for his Twitter controversy. Post this controversy, it was said that the ace comedian was suffering from depression. His friends from television industry came out in support of Kapil.
Recently, Ali Asgar met Kapil Sharma at his office, as he heard that he was suffering from depression and has not come out of his room from past three days. While talking to an entertainment portal, Ali had even said that Kapil was missing the whole team, especially Preeti Simoes.
Kapil Seemed Like A Child!
Ali had also said that Kapil seemed like a child who wanted to say something but was unable to express it. He added, "Par jyse ek hota haina bacche jyse, usko cheez kuch chahiye, lekin phir bi bol nahi paraha, haat pe naam likh lete hain."
Did Kapil Write Preeti’s Name On His Hand?
Many felt that Ali said Kapil had written Preeti's name on his hand and reported the same. This made many fans wonder as to who is telling the truth. As there were reports that Kapil is planning to marry Ginni Chatrath, and now, Ali and a few other reveal that Kapil is missing Preeti!
Kapil’s Spokesperson Refutes Ali’s Claims
But now, Kapil's spokesperson has refuted Ali's claims about writing Preeti's name on his hand and said that they are shocked to hear such statements.
Ali’s Claim That Kapil Had Written Preeti’s Name On His Hand
The statement read, "As a part of Mr. Kapil Sharma's team, we would like to emphasise that recent stories doing the rounds that Mr. Sharma has met Mr. Ali Asgar and has written Ms Preeti Simoes name on his hand are completely false."
Surprised With Ali’s Hurtful Statements!
"We are equally shocked to hear about this ourselves and are surprised that Mr. Asgar, whom Mr. Sharma has always considered a friend, would make such hurtful statements."
Ginni & Kapil Are Travelling Together
"In fact, Mr. Sharma and his fiancee, Ginni are currently travelling together. We request the media to reach out to us to ensure our views are represented and the truth is brought to light."
