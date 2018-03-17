 »   »   » FTWKS: Kapil Sharma Thanks Ajay Devgn For Being His Guest; Sunil Grover Says He Wasn’t Approached!

Related Articles
Kapil Sharma is back with his new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony TV. The channel had released a few interesting promos of the show and the viewers are eagerly waiting for the show.
Sunil Grover not joining Kapil on his new show is what's disappointing fans! While Kapil has already started shooting for the show, with Ajay Devgn being his first guest; Sunil Grover has dropped a bomb!
Kapil & Ajay
Many must have watched the promo which featured Kapil and Ajay. Kapil was seen inviting Ajay for his new show, while Ajay was seen trolling Kapil.
Kapil Shooting With Ajay
It was said that Kapil was early on the sets for the shooting. A few pictures Kapil shooting and Ajay promoting their upcoming film, Raid on Family Time With Kapil Sharma are already doing the rounds on the social media. (Image Source: Kapil Sharma FC Twitter)
Kapil’s New Show
Joining Kapil are Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti. The new entrant to the Kapil's team is the hot actress from May I Come In Madam, Neha Pendse. In a video, Kapil was also seen interacting with the audiences. (Image Source: Kapil Sharma FC Twitter)
Kapil Thanks Ajay
Meanwhile, Kapil has thanked Ajay for being his guest. He tweeted, "Thank u so much for coming to #ftwk @ajaydevgn paji n all my best wishes for #raid 🙏" - (sic)
Ajay Has Perfect Reply For Kapil’s Message!
Ajay had a funny reply to Kapil's message. Ajay tweeted, "RAID उनके यहाँ डाली जाती है जिनकी इंकम होती है.. अब आप उसके योग्य है 😂" - (sic) Finally, Ajay agreed that Kapil is eligible to be raided!
Sunil Not Part Of The Show!
It is being said that Navjot Singh Sidhu will be joining his team. Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar are not part of the show. While many fans want Sunil to join Kapil as they are terrific together, surprisingly, Sunil has broken his silence and revealed that he didn't get a call from Kapil to be part of the show!
Sunil Not Approached For The Show; Will Return With A New Show!
Sunil tweeted, "Bhai aap jaise kuch aur log bhi mujhse same poochte hain. Lekin mujhe iss show ke liye KOI call nahin aaya. Mera phone number bhi same hai. Intezar kar Ke ab maine kuch aur sign kar liya kal. Aap logon ki duaon se ek achhe project Ke sath juda hoon. Jaldi aapke samne Aata hoon🙏" - (sic) Is Sunil talking about the project with Shilpa Shinde and Preeti Simoes?
