 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma’s Wife-to-be Ginni Chatrath Dances Her Heart Out At Chooda Ceremony!

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's wedding is one of the most-awaited weddings of the year. The couple are all set to tie the knot on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar at Ginni's hometown. It will be a grand Punjabi wedding! Mata Ka Jagaran will be held on December 10. According to the wedding invite, their wedding and the reception will take place in The Grand Cabbana. Two days after wedding, i.e., on December 14, the couple has organised a reception. Another reception will be held for Kapil's Mumbai friends, the date of which is not revealed yet.
Recently, Krushna Abhishek revealed that along with Bharti Singh, he might perform a comedy act, or he would just dance at Kapil's wedding. It is also being said that popular singers, Richa Sharma, Master Saleem, Gurudas Maan and Daler Mehndi will be performing at Kapil's wedding.
Ginni At Akhand Path Ceremony
Recently, Ginni's family had hosted an Akhand Path to kick off the celebrations. Akhand Path is a ritual to continuous reading of the Siri Guru Granth Sahib. Ginni looked radiant in purple-coloured dress and was seen dancing with her family members!
Ginni Posing With Her Bangles At Her Chooda Ceremony
After Akhand Path ceremony, Ginni had her Chooda (Bangle) ceremony, which is considered auspicious in the Punjabi weddings. During this ritual, bride's maternal uncle and aunt select 21 sets of bangles, which are purified with milk. After which, all the relatives touch the bangles as a mark of blessings.
The Bride Dances Her Heart Out To Punjabi Beats!
Ginni was glowing in a red-coloured dress. She was seen posing with her family. She was also seen dancing (bhangra) her heart out with her relatives to the Punjabi songs at the ceremony.
No Pre-wedding Jitters
Makeup artist Shikha Mohan, who did Ginni's makeup for the ceremonies told Bollywoodlife, "Ginni is a very sweet person. She is a very happy bride with no pre-wedding jitters. She is having a lot of fun and enjoys keeping things simple."
Kapil-Ginni Wedding Guests
According to the reports, the VIP guests have already been invited for the wedding. Apparently, invitations have been sent to Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and other Bollywood and political leaders. Even Sunil Grover has been invited for the wedding. There are reports that about 2,000 members would be attending Kapil's wedding. There will be tight security at the wedding.
View this post on Instagram
Can't get my eyes over her Dance😍😍💓💓💓 BANGLE CEREMONY 😍😍💓💓 Bride-to-be #GinniChatrath Congratulations @ginnichatrath #love_you_so_much
A post shared by Ginni Chatrath FC (@ginnichatrath.lovers) on Dec 3, 2018 at 9:53pm PST
(Images Source: Instagram)
