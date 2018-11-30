 »   »   »  Kapil Sharma’s To-be Wife Ginni Chatrath Reveals How & Why She Fell In Love With Kapil!

Kapil & Ginni’s Love Story

When asked when and where she met Kapil and how did their love story start, she told the leading daily, "The first time I saw Kapil was back in my college in Punjab. There were theatre auditions going on, and he was impressed by my acting skills. We regularly kept meeting, since he was directing plays in my college, and that's how our love story bloomed."

‘He Always Makes Me Smile’

On what brought them together, Ginni said, "He always makes me smile, even if I am angry, he knows how to make me happy. In fact, whenever there are serious issues, he always gives me full attention and makes sure to get that smile back on my face."

Kapil Is A Family Man

Apart from Kapil's sense of humour, she says, "I like the fact that Kapil is a family man. He respects his mother and sister immensely, and that shows how much respect he will give his life partner."

Ginni Was The One Who Fell In Love With Him

She further added, "I always knew he was the one; In fact, I was the one who fell in love with him. I would take home-made food (with some help from my mom) for him during college days."

How Did She Cope With Kapil During His Tough Times?

About Kapil's tough times, she said, "When you love somebody, you always want them to be happy. Every person has ups and downs in their life and Kapil is no different. During his bad times, his family and I were right beside him being his support. I was patient and always prayed that this too shall pass. Kapil has a strong will power; I always knew he will get over this, phase, too. He is strong, talented and hardworking and there is no way he would not be able to bounce back."

About Wedding Preparations

When asked about the wedding preparations, she revealed, "You are never prepared till the time you are sitting in the mandap! Shaadi preparations are on in full throttle, and more than Kapil and I, our families are excited. I will go for the traditional lehenga, while Kapil is yet to decide what he is going to wear."

Ginni won't be seen alongside Kapil, as she wants to work on her clothing line, which she says has always been her passion.