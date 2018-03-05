 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Trolled For Showing Off His Posh Vanity Van; Fans Call Him Selfish & Overconfident!

Kapil's Gets Trolled!

While many fans congratulated Kapil on social media and praised the design of Kapil's vanity van, a few of them trolled Kapil for showing off. They even called him selfish and overconfident.

Fans' Troll Kapil Sharma

One of the users wrote, "Ha bhai even show k promo me bhi he has shown claiming to an autowala- abe ab agr tum comedy kroge to hm kya krenge... which clearly shows his over confidence... abhi b shayd bhai ko akal aai nhi.. purane show or movie ka ye hal dekhkr bhi." - (Sic)

Gopi Sandhu

"New vanity to mil gyi par show ki trp khaan se laoge .Still i blve that you are a overconfident. Is show main kis kalakar ko juta maroge 😂😂😂 SelfishPerson jiske liye baki sari duniya zero hai." - (Sic)

Mahesh Gaikwad

‏"Getting success is really challenging but maintaining it is more challenging.. hope u understand." - (Sic)

Hiren Joshi

‏"@KapilSharmaK9 Lagta he firangi ki loss cover Ho Gaye he isliye new vanity.... Is baar show bandh mat Karna n Sunil ko bhi leke aana n Kuch naya Karna." - (Sic)

Mp22393 & Beriabhay

Mp22393: They are selling you just design not product. I am sure that's gonna happen 😜😜 - (Sic)

Beriabhay: @kapilsharma abhi kya karoge is vanity van ka... Kaam toh hai nhi.... - (Sic)

Brk_king_cool

"Bahut galat kiya aapne vanity van lekar, kyuki paisa aata hai aut jaata hai lekin jo mehnat hota hai woh hamesha hi chaalu rakhna chahiye, aur aasmaan ki oonchai tak hum tabhi pahunch paayenge jab media hum logo ke baare me tv me telecast kare, itna jaldi aapne aasmaan me udna chaalu kar diya,bahut galat, aapne agar yeh paisa gareebo me baant diya hota toh aapko kitno ki dua lagti." - (Sic)

Fans' Troll Kapil!

Im_just_singh: Filma chaldiya ni te show band hogya... ah van chittran ch leni a? 😃 - (Sic)

Thelokd: Thoda zameen pe ajao paaji. - (Sic)

Hugh_jackman_54: Theek hai na nayi vanity van kharidi showoff karra hai. - (Sic)