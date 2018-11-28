English
 It's Kapil Sharma Vs Sunil Grover This December; Watch Promos!

It’s Kapil Sharma Vs Sunil Grover This December; Watch Promos!

By
    Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are in news! Apart from his wedding news with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, Kapil is all set to return with a new show. While fans expected Kapil and Sunil to do a show together, both are set to release two different shows that too in December! Kapil had announced that he will return with brand new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil is coming up with a new show, which will be produced by Preeti-Neeti Simoes!

    Read on to know the details of both the shows and don't forget to check out the promos of both the shows!

    Two Big Announcements: Kapil’s Wedding & TKSS 2 Teaser

    It was big day for Kapil Sharma as he made official announced of his wedding with Ginni and revealed the wedding invite. Also, Sony TV released the announcement teaser of Kapil's new show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2!

    Cast Of Kapil’s Show

    Apparently, Kapil's show will feature Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakraborty. The team will begin shooting on December 16, 2018, immediately after his wedding with Ginni.

    Shahrukh, First Guest Of Kapil’s Show

    It is being said that the first guest of Kapil's show will be none other than Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan. The actor might promote his upcoming film Zero on the show.

    Sunil’s New Show - Kanpur Wale Khuranas’ Cast

    On the other hand, Sunil Grover has teamed up with TKSS' then creative head, Preeti Simoes. The show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas will feature Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, Ali Asgar, Adaa Khan, Sugandha Mishra, Upasana Singh and others.

    Kanpur Wale Khuranas’ Promo Released

    Sunil's show will be round-up of the year 2018. Unlike in Kapil's show where as the host, he ridicules the other characters, the anchor on Sunil's show will also be playing a character. Star Plus released the first promo of his show on social media account. In the promo, Sunil, Kunal and Adaa were seen discussing about the recent big fat wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

    Ranveer Singh, The First Guest Of Kapil’s Show

    Since Ranveer Singh was talk of the town this year - for his wedding and big release Padmavat, he might be seen as the first guest. Apparently, he will be accompanied by Rohit Shetty and both will be seen promoting the upcoming film Simbaa.

    So, whose show are you waiting to watch? Hit the comment box to share your views.

