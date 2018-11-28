 »   »   »  It’s Kapil Sharma Vs Sunil Grover This December; Watch Promos!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cleric With Live Bullet Caught While Meeting Kejriwal
-
- Nokia 7.1 India-Launch Pegged For December 6
- Aamir Khan Apologises For The Failure Of Thugs Of Hindostan
- KTM Duke 125 Vs Duke 200 — A Brief Comparison
- HWC 2018: All you need to know on India
- 10 Haunting Signs That Death Is Near
- 6 Steps To Earn More Money From Fixed Deposits
- A Travel Guide To Junnar: Birthplace Of Shivaji Maharaj
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover are in news! Apart from his wedding news with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath, Kapil is all set to return with a new show. While fans expected Kapil and Sunil to do a show together, both are set to release two different shows that too in December! Kapil had announced that he will return with brand new season of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil is coming up with a new show, which will be produced by Preeti-Neeti Simoes!
Read on to know the details of both the shows and don't forget to check out the promos of both the shows!
Two Big Announcements: Kapil’s Wedding & TKSS 2 Teaser
It was big day for Kapil Sharma as he made official announced of his wedding with Ginni and revealed the wedding invite. Also, Sony TV released the announcement teaser of Kapil's new show, The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2!
Cast Of Kapil’s Show
Apparently, Kapil's show will feature Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakraborty. The team will begin shooting on December 16, 2018, immediately after his wedding with Ginni.
Shahrukh, First Guest Of Kapil’s Show
It is being said that the first guest of Kapil's show will be none other than Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan. The actor might promote his upcoming film Zero on the show.
Sunil’s New Show - Kanpur Wale Khuranas’ Cast
On the other hand, Sunil Grover has teamed up with TKSS' then creative head, Preeti Simoes. The show, Kanpur Wale Khuranas will feature Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, Ali Asgar, Adaa Khan, Sugandha Mishra, Upasana Singh and others.
Kanpur Wale Khuranas’ Promo Released
Sunil's show will be round-up of the year 2018. Unlike in Kapil's show where as the host, he ridicules the other characters, the anchor on Sunil's show will also be playing a character. Star Plus released the first promo of his show on social media account. In the promo, Sunil, Kunal and Adaa were seen discussing about the recent big fat wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Ranveer Singh, The First Guest Of Kapil’s Show
Since Ranveer Singh was talk of the town this year - for his wedding and big release Padmavat, he might be seen as the first guest. Apparently, he will be accompanied by Rohit Shetty and both will be seen promoting the upcoming film Simbaa.
Poore India ko ek saath hasaane aa raha hai #TheKapilSharmaShow! Jald hi sirf Sony par. @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/nDvw0Zl5W0— Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 27, 2018
Aap milne aayenge na,#KanpurWaaleKhuranas se?— StarPlus (@StarPlus) November 26, 2018
Coming Soon only on StarPlus@whosunilgrover @kunalkemmu @kingaliasgar @mishrasugandha @surijatinder @adaa1nonly @_IamDivyansh pic.twitter.com/gHgO0qjbNW
So, whose show are you waiting to watch? Hit the comment box to share your views.
Most Read: Sara Khan's Comment On 'Burqa' Goes Viral; Apologises For Hurting Muslim Sentiments!