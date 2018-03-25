 »   »   » Kapil Sharma Makes A Zabardast Comeback In His New Game Show!

1. Kapil Makes The Family Play Simple Games

Kapil's co-host, Neha, who is the game master, invites the two families to play the fun games. The one who wins are given prizes. Even the families who lost the game were given a chance to win prizes! We must say that Kapil's new show brought the families together, who had double fun (laughing for Kapil and other comedians joke and playing fun games), with added bonus (which is, winning gifts/prizes).

2. Audiences Too Win Prizes

The audiences, who were on the sets, also, won prizes. Chandan/Kapil threw a boll at the audiences, the one who gets the ball was asked question (a riddles sorts), and if they answered correctly they won prizes.

3. Bumper Prize – Car

In the final round, the names of all the audience members were put in a bowl. Neha picks one name from the bowl. Kapil asks a few set of question to the lucky person who was chosen. If he/she answered the questions correctly, he/she would win the bumper prize, which is a car! In this episode, a guy, who answered three set of questions (which were very simple), took home the car.

4. Kiku, Chandan & Sidhu

Apart from Kapil's jokes, Kiku and Chandan's comedy, and Sidhu Paji's shayaris were added bonus on the show. While Chandan mocked Kapil, Kiku and Kapil were seen trolling each other throughout the show!

5. Special Guest

Ajay Devgn was the first guest of the show. Apart from the families and audiences, the comedians and even Ajay played the game, which was total fun to watch. Ajay told Kapil that he hasn't come on the show to promote his film, Raid, but to tell Kapil that how much talented/genius he is and not to waste it!

6. Selfie With Kapil

Kapil also reveals to the viewers as to how they can be part of the show. The viewers have to download/upgrade the Sony Liv app, scan the code (that was shown on the television screen) and post a selfie with their family. With this, a few lucky families will get a chance to appear on the show as well as win prizes.

Kapil's New Game Show Is Full Of FUN & ENTERTAINMENT!

Overall, Kapil's new game show was full of entertainment and we are sure that the viewers, families as well as the audiences (on the sets) had a perfect weekend and had a lot of fun playing/watching the games!