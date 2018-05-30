 »   »   »  Karan Kundra & Yogita Bihani’s Dil Hi Toh Hai Promo: This Epic Romantic Family Saga Is A Must Watch!

Related Articles
Ekta Kapoor's Dil Hi Toh Hai that stars Karan Kundra and Yogita Bihani is the much-awaited show on Sony TV. Earlier it was said that it's a television remake of Karan Johar's film, Kabhi Khushi Khabie Gham. But Ekta denied the reports and clarified that it is a rich family show.
The makers of the show have released the promo of the 'epic romantic family saga'! Read the details of the promo and why it is a 'must-watch' show, and don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider.
Dil Hi Toh Hai Promo: Karan As A Successful Business Tycoon
In the promo, Karan Kundra is show with his family, who are happily celebrating some occasion, while Karan is seen signing a document. In the promo, Poonam Dhillon can also be seen.
Karan Meets Yogita
Karan is seen as a big successful business tycoon, who has a lot of girlfriends. But he is still not happy! His troubled past (broken heart) is what is making him sad. He then meets a girl (Yogita Bihani) in rain, on the bridge, who is seen adjusting the umbrella!
Why It Is A Must Watch: 1. It’s A Epic Romantic Family Saga
The background voice is seen telling, "Aur jab yese dil mohabaat mein padte hai, tho kahaniyan nahi, dastaan likhe hai." The promo of the show looks fresh and intriguing. Since it is a family 'romantic' show, Indian audiences will love to watch it!
2. Karan’s Comeback Fiction Show
Karan Kundra was last seen in Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum. This will be his comeback fiction show! Recently, the actor was mobbed by his fans during the promo shoot of the show at Lavasa. This shows his fans are eagerly waiting for the show.
Karan Kundra As Ritwik Noon
The actor will be seen playing the role of Ritwick Noon. Earlier, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor, Omkar Kapoor was roped in for the show, but he backed out, just a day before promo shoot.
3. Newbie Yogita Bihani As Palak Sharma
Yogita Bihani, who was seen with Salman Khan in Dus Ka Dum 3 promo, will be seen playing the role of Palak Sharam. About her role, the Yogita had told TOI, "The role of Palak is that of a happy-go-lucky person with strong feminist opinions."
Yogita Is Excited About The Show
Yogita further added, "I am looking forward to start shooting soon and hope that the audience appreciates my work." She is super excited and equally nervous about the show.
4. Poonam Dhillon’s Comeback On TV
Poonam Dhillon will be seen playing the mother of the male protagonist, Ritiwik. Apparently, Poonam's role was earlier offered to Geetanjali Tikekar. Poonam was last seen Krystle Dsouza starrer, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan (2013).
Poonam Is Excited About The Show
The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "I go a long back as Ekk Nayi Pehchan was a show where I got lots of love and appreciation. Now to be associated with Ekta in a show which is so high in opulence and grandeur is something I am excited about."
Here is the first look of the Epic Romantic Family Saga, #DilHiTohHai by @ektaravikapoor. Coming soon only on Sony Entertainment Television. @kkundrra @iyogitabihani @balajitelefilmslimited
A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on May 29, 2018 at 8:55am PDT
