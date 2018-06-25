 »   »   »  Karan Mehra & Nisha Rawal Slammed For Kavish’s Cake Smash; Nisha Gives It Back To The Trollers!

Kavish’s Cake Smash

Karan Mehra also posted a picture of Kavish's cake smash and wrote, "Time flies but never knew it would just in a blink 😘 Thank you for making me a part of your colourful journey @kavishmehra @missnisharawal #happycakesmash #kavishmehraturnsone." - (sic)

Nisha Shares An Adorable Picture Of Kavish’s Cake Smash

Sharing an adorable picture, Nisha wrote, "missnisharawalHappy Cake-Smash my 💙heartbeat! #KavishMehraTurnsOne 😍 @kavishmehra @realkaranmehra." - (sic)

Nisha Trolled For Kavish’s Cake Smash

Sadaf_mohd_owais: Why u people waste food....give that to some needy people. - (sic)

_monika_21_: But itna cake jo bache ne hath se waist kiya hai woh unh bachoon ki bhukh khatam kar sakta tha jo food bhi afford nahi kar sakte think about it. - (sic)

Nisha Gives It Back To The Trollers: __kvt__1

__kvt__1: Ew! Why do people have to waste food like that. Especially in india why do ppl do this even the indian cricket team. - (sic)

Nisha: @__kvt__1 u don't know what we did with the cake later. We ate it, or threw it so pls don't mess up other's happiness! The ‘OTHER THINGS' that aren't edible, think about who u r talking? A baby! Just unfollow pls. - (sic)

Sadaf_mohd_owais

Sadaf_mohd_owais: Why u r wasting so much cake.....their r many children's who don't have ability to buy....sorry for this but I really don't like people wasting food. - (sic)

Nisha: @sadaf_mohd_owais it's amazing to know what u don't like. I don't like comments such as yours! That's my personal taste so here I block u in the same way, u should block yourself by unfollowing! - (sic)

@naks21

@naks21: Didnt expected such a wastage frm u ppl... Totally out of manners @missnisharawal. - (sic)

Nisha: @naks21 out of manners is negative comments on someone's joy! - (sic)